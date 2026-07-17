Audeze Unveils Maxwell 2 ANC Wireless Gaming Headset with Aviation-Grade Noise Cancellation

Audeze has officially launched the Maxwell 2 ANC, the successor to its acclaimed Maxwell wireless gaming headset. The new model introduces aviation-grade active noise cancellation (ANC), making it the company's first gaming headset to feature advanced noise-cancelling technology while retaining the signature planar magnetic audio performance the Maxwell series is known for.
Designed for competitive and immersive gaming alike, the Maxwell 2 ANC combines 90mm planar magnetic drivers, ultra-low latency wireless connectivity, AI-powered microphone processing, and integrated head tracking to deliver a premium gaming audio experience across PC, consoles, and mobile devices.
Industry-Leading ANC for Gaming
The Audeze Maxwell 2 ANC is marketed as the world's first gaming headset with active noise cancellation paired with planar magnetic drivers. According to Audeze, its aviation-grade ANC technology can reduce up to 35dB of background noise, helping players stay focused even in noisy environments.
Unlike many ANC headphones that alter sound quality when noise cancellation is enabled, Audeze says the Maxwell 2 ANC maintains a consistent audio response whether ANC is switched on or off. This is achieved through a dual balanced amplifier design, with dedicated 1.4W amplifiers driving each channel.
90mm Planar Magnetic Drivers
At the heart of the headset are Audeze's latest 90mm planar magnetic drivers, which are significantly larger than conventional gaming headset drivers. The company claims they deliver exceptional detail, powerful bass response, and precise positional audio for competitive gaming.
The 90mm planar magnetic drivers deliver studio-quality clarity with exceptionally low distortion, providing accurate directional audio that helps players pinpoint in-game sounds with precision. The drivers also produce powerful, controlled bass without sacrificing detail, while supporting high-resolution audio playback of up to 24-bit/96kHz for a rich and immersive listening experience.
Advanced Spatial Audio and Head Tracking
The Audeze Maxwell 2 ANC features integrated self-calibrating head tracking that enhances spatial audio immersion in supported applications. At launch, the technology is compatible with Embody Immerse Gaming Hive for personalised spatial audio across PC games and Dolby Atmos Renderer for professional Atmos content creation. Audeze also plans to expand compatibility by adding support for additional spatial audio partners in future updates.
Enhanced Voice Communication
The Maxwell 2 ANC gaming headset features upgraded microphones with FILTER AI Noise Removal, allowing background sounds to be filtered out during voice chat or streaming. Users can enable AI noise suppression with a single button press for clearer communication.
Improved Comfort and Customisation
Audeze has redesigned the Maxwell 2 ANC for improved comfort during extended gaming sessions, equipping it with a ventilated head strap, new memory foam earpads, and enhanced passive noise isolation. The headset also features magnetic side plates that support optional ReSkin cosmetic attachments, allowing users to personalise its appearance with interchangeable side covers. Audeze plans to expand the selection with monthly ReSkin design releases, including limited-edition styles.
Broad Platform Compatibility and Wireless Connectivity
The Audeze Maxwell 2 ANC offers versatile connectivity with support for ultra-low latency 2.4GHz wireless via a USB-C dongle, USB-C digital audio, Bluetooth with LE Audio, Auracast, LDAC, and AAC codecs, as well as a 3.5mm analogue connection. The headset is compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch 2, iOS, and Android devices. Platform-specific features include Dolby Atmos support on Xbox and PC, Tempest 3D Audio on PlayStation, and Game/Chat Mix functionality where supported. Users can also customise audio settings and headset controls through the redesigned Audeze companion app, available for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.
Pricing
The Audeze Maxwell 2 ANC Gaming Headset is available now in PlayStation and Xbox variants with a suggested retail price of US$429.