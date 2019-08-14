Press Release
AverMedia Technologies announces the launch of the Live Gamer DUO, the worlds first dual-input video capture card with 4K HDR10 at 60 FPS and 1080p at 240 FPS support. The AverMedia Live Gamer DUOs primary input and powerful onboard video processing capabilities allow creators and streamers to enjoy 4K HDR10 or Full HD 240FPS gameplay on the passthrough side while capturing at Full HD 60 FPS or Full HD 60 FPS with HDR10. Downscaling, frame rate conversion, and tone mapping are done on the capture card itself allowing the creators streaming PC to focus on gaming or other tasks at hand.
The AverMedia Live Gamer DUO is developed with live creators and streamers in mind. The Live Gamer DUO uses two HDMI inputs one for the creators face camera, one for the gameplay - providing two independent and uncompressed Full HD 60 FPS video feeds, ready for live streaming. Raising the bar once more by furthering what creators can do to future proof their content, the Live Gamer DUO is undeniably the perfect balance between power and functionality. The capture card also comes with RGB lighting to match any gaming setup.
AverMedia Live Gamer (GC570D) DUO Features
Dual HDMI Inputs
4K60 HDR10 / Full HD 240 FPS Pass-through
Full HD HDR Recording
Onboard Video Processing
7.1/51. Ch Surround Sound Pass-Through
RGB Lighting Effects
Pricing and Availability
The AverMedia Live Gamer DUO is available for US$249.99 in resellers of selected regions. Now available in the United States at Amazon.com.
Learn more about the Live Gamer DUO Video Capture Card at AverMedia.com
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« BIOSTAR's A520MH V6.0 Unveiled · AverMedia Introduces Live Gamer DUO Capture Card