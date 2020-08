AverMedia Introduces Live Gamer DUO Capture Card

Dual HDMI Inputs4K60 HDR10 / Full HD 240 FPS Pass-throughFull HD HDR RecordingOnboard Video Processing7.1/51. Ch Surround Sound Pass-ThroughRGB Lighting EffectsThe AverMedia Live Gamer DUO is available for US$249.99 in resellers of selected regions. Now available in the United States at Amazon.com Learn more about the Live Gamer DUO Video Capture Card at AverMedia.com