AVerMedia Launches Live Gamer BOLT 4K Video Capture Box

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. launches the Live Gamer BOLT video capture box that records 4K resolution at 60 FPS HDR10 or Full HD at 240 FPS using Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. The Live Gamer BOLTs low latency and impressive video capturing power aim to set a new standard in the consumer video capture industry. It comes with RGB lighting effects for stunning aesthetics that will make it fit any gaming or professional streaming setup.
For professional content creators, the Live Gamer BOLT records HDR10 content at 4K 60Hz with ease. For hardcore gamers, capture intense gaming action at Full HD in a buttery-smooth. Powered by Intels Thunderbolt 3 technology, it delivers an ultra-low latency of below 50ms. The Live Gamer BOLT comes with a built-in video processing unit thats capable of up-down video resolution scaling, frame rate conversion, and HDR to SDR tone mapping without affecting the computers performance. It comes in a compact form-factor with a 3.5mm audio line-in allowing users to connect to a mixer for a more professional setup.
Features
4K60 HDR 10 Video Recording
Full HD 240 FPS High Frame Rate Video Recording
Onboard Video Processing
7.1/5.1 Channel Surround Sound Pass-Through
Thunderbolt 3 Connectivity
RGB Lighting Effects
Pricing and Availability
The AverMedia Live Gamer BOLT 4K Video Capture Box is now available for US$449 MSRP from partner resellers in selected regions. Learn more about the AverMedia Live Gamer BOLT at avermedia.com.
