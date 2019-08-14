AVerMedia Live Gamer EXTREME 3 4K Capture Card with VRR Support Launched

- 4Kp30 SDR Capture & 4Kp60 HDR Pass-Through- Plug & Play UVC Device- Variable Refresh-Rate support at up to 1440p120- Ultra-Low Latency- Multistream with RECentral- Audio Line-in & Line-outWith VRR, the AVerMedia Live Gamer EXTREME 3 brings out the best performance for a competitive streaming session. VRR allows the monitor and gaming device to synchronize each frame to provide smooth tear-free gameplay so gamers can focus solely on the actions without getting distracted by any graphic delay. Additionally, the Live Gamer EXTREME 3s ultra-low latency feature enables zero lag between the gaming device and the monitor, ensuring the capture signal is delivered to the live stream equally fast. These two features allow gamers to enjoy the highest video quality for their gameplays and streams. In addition, thanks to the use of the UVC standards, the Live Gamer EXTREME 3 works out of the box without the need to install any drivers.By using AVerMedias RECentral companion software, gamers can further extend the functionality of the Live Gamer EXTREME 3. RECentral enables streaming to multiple platforms simultaneously with the Multistream feature and recording and streaming at two different resolutions, among many other exciting new features.AVerMedia follows strict ESG guidelines to minimize carbon emission and other environmental pollution. Attention has been put into every aspect of creating the Live Gamer EXTREME 3, from the design process to the packaging, to offer users an environmentally friendly product.