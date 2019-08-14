AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 USB Capture Card Unveiled

AVerMedia Technologies is excited to announce the launch of Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 (GC553G2), the world-leading HDMI 2.1 USB capture card. This state-of-the-art device aims to revolutionize the streaming experience for gamers across the globe.
Game streamers have been eagerly awaiting a solution to meet the demands of the latest games and next-gen consoles, and the AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 is here to fulfill that need. This high-performance capture card leverages the power of HDMI 2.1 technology, offering uncompromising video quality with up to 4K144 pass-through HDR/VRR, ensuring that every moment of the gameplay is transmitted with stunning clarity and fluidity. Additionally, it supports up to 4K60 capture, providing streamers with the option of capturing their memorable gaming moments in pristine clarity.
Besides leveraging the latest HDMI 2.1 technology, what sets the AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 apart is AVerMedias proprietary software, Gaming Utility. This versatile tool not only allows streamers to customize the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1s RGB lighting, but also syncs it up with major RGB ecosystems, enabling streamers to infuse their personal touch into their gaming setups. As importantly, the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 also comes with a party chat feature that enables streamers to interact with teammates and effortlessly record those voice chats during gameplay.
Pricing and Availability
The AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 USB capture card is available now at a suggested retail price of US$299.99 on Amazon, £279.99 on Amazon UK.