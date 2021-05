AVerMedia Presents AS311 Speakerphone with Advanced Noise Suppression

"We are very excited to bring our expertise to the speakerphone market,” said Michael Kuo, President, and CEO of AVerMedia. “This is another step in our effort to elevate the ease of collaboration with audio and video technology for all kinds of people and situations.”

AVerMedia AS311 Speakerphone Features

The AVerMedia AS311 is designed to ensure smooth communication at home. It uses artificial intelligence to accurately identify and reduce common background noises such as construction and traffic noise, allowing important conversations, presentations, and lessons to proceed without interruption. Clear audio is also maintained by acoustic echo cancellation, which prevents the AS311’s microphone from picking up sound from its speaker. Users also have the freedom to move around the room as they conference, thanks to an omnidirectional microphone with a voice pick up range of 9.8 feet.: Deliver crystal clear voice without background noise (dog barking, baby crying, construction, traffic, and more) with AI-powered noise suppression for uninterrupted conversations.: Built-in omnidirectional microphone and speaker will pick up voice and transmit crystal clear sound in all directions.Easy Setup: Set up and use with simple USB plug and play connectivity.: Acoustic echo cancellation removes echo and reverberation so you can hear and be heard with clarity, even in small, compact rooms.: Compatible with leading video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Google Hangout, and more.The AVerMedia AS311 Speakerphone is now available in the United States via Amazon and BestBuy for US$149.99 MSRP.