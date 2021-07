AZIO FOQO Wireless Compact Keyboard Now Available

The control knob on the FOQO keyboard has three different modes: multimedia, lighting, and joystick. Switch modes by pressing the side button.- Multimedia mode: Spin the top crown for volume. Press down for mute. Move-in four directions to play, pause, stop, previous, or next.- Lighting mode: Spin the top crown to increase/decrease brightness. Move up and down to change backlighting mode. Move left and right to select the backlight colour.- Joystick mode: Move in a 360 direction (can act as a cursor) and press down to select.The AZIO FOQO wireless keyboard is now available at the AZIO webshop , currently on sale for $199.99. The FOQO Palm Rest accessory is also sold separately for $39.99. Also listed on Amazon but not yet available.