AZIO KM535 Antimicrobial & Waterproof Mouse and Keyboard Launched

AZIO launches the KM535 Antimicrobial & Waterproof keyboard and mouse combo built from the success of the Large Font keyboards, designed to combat the concerns of the current pandemic. The AZIO KM535 reduces the risk of cross-infection by inhibiting the growth of bacteria on the peripherals and its waterproof properties allows it to be washed clean. The AZIO KM535 is also crafted with an antimicrobial agent to protect it against the growth of germs and bacteria. The silver ions in the antimicrobial agent have an effect on a wide range of microbes including gram-negative bacteria, gram-positive bacteria, and moulds. Additional benefits include heat resistance, sustainability, and safety.
Furthermore, the AZIO KM535 is also rated at IP66 with its sealed housing to protect the electronic components against water, spills, oil, dirt, and others. Users can freely clean the KM535 with a strong cleaning agent, spray with isopropyl alcohol, or put it in the dishwasher. When accidents happen, you can simply wash and apply soap to clean it.
AZIO KM535 FeaturesAntimicrobial Product Protection
IP66 Waterproof Rating
Quiet and Responsive Membrane Keys
Mouse with Enhanced Optical Sensor
KM535 Antimicrobial Waterproof Keyboard Specifications
Model: KM535
Interface: USB
Switch Type: Membrane Switches
NKRO: 6-Keys Rollover
Waterproof Rating: IP66
MS530 Antimicrobial Waterproof Mouse Specifications
Hand Orientation: Ambidextrous
Tracking Method: Optical Sensor
DPI: 1000
Switch Lifespan: 3 million clicks
Waterproof Rating: IP66
Pricing and Availability
The AZIO KM535 Antimicrobial Waterproof Combo is now available at AZIO.com and partner resellers at US$59.99 MSRP.
Source: Newswire