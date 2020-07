AZIO KM535 Antimicrobial & Waterproof Mouse and Keyboard Launched

AZIO KM535 Features

Antimicrobial Product ProtectionIP66 Waterproof RatingQuiet and Responsive Membrane KeysMouse with Enhanced Optical SensorModel: KM535Interface: USBSwitch Type: Membrane SwitchesNKRO: 6-Keys RolloverWaterproof Rating: IP66Hand Orientation: AmbidextrousTracking Method: Optical SensorDPI: 1000Switch Lifespan: 3 million clicksWaterproof Rating: IP66The AZIO KM535 Antimicrobial Waterproof Combo is now available at AZIO.com and partner resellers at US$59.99 MSRP.