AZIO Launches IZO Collection via Kickstarter

AZIO launches the IZO Collection a colourful set of peripherals including a mechanical keyboard, mouse, number pad, desk pad, and palm rest. The IZO Collection is launching via a Kickstarter project, offering the entire set to backers for $145 or the keyboard for $70.
Sophistication, Functionality, and Ergonomics
The IZO Collection combines a sophisticated aesthetic with functionality and ergonomics. The intricate, refined collection has an elegant, curved form and tri-toned colours that are thoughtfully curated to bring a subtle vibrance to any setting. The three colours are Baroque Rose, Blue Iris, and White Blossom.
Modern Colours
Baroque Rose features a burgundy metallic matte finish inspired by the namesake colour, with blush keycaps. On the other hand, Blue Iris features a stable, calming blue with a sparkling matte finish and powder blue keycaps. Lastly, White Blossom symbolizes beauty and sincerity, with a glistening white pearl finish and matte white keycaps.
Durable and Featureful
The IZO Collection mechanical keyboard supports Mac and Windows PCs. It uses PBT double-shot keycaps with light-dark colour contrast. The IZO uses Gateron Blue mechanical switches that are smooth and clicky with responsive haptic feedback. The keyboard, number pad, and mouse are all wireless via Bluetooth and also support a wired USB connection. The keyboard packs a 5,000 mAh Lithium-Ion rechargeable battery with up to a year of battery life while the wireless mouse packs a 1,000 mAh battery.
AZIO IZO Keyboard Backlighting Modes
The IZO Collection is now available on Kickstarter. Users can purchase the full set and purchase and bundle items individually. Backers can take advantage of the Early Bird special which saves 50% OFF the retail price. Backers have the option to purchase the keyboard individually or bundle the accessories together.
