BARROW Introduces FBEHD-01 External Expansion Display Screen for Advanced Real-Time Monitoring
BARROW introduces the FBEHD-01 external expansion display screen for advanced real-time monitoring. The BARROW FBEHD-01 is an 8.8-inch IPS display with 1920x480 resolution, wide-viewing angle, and 60Hz refresh rate. The real-time monitoring statuses are based on the AIDA64 monitoring interfaces which include CPU load, memory load, graphics memory load, CPU temperature, GPU temperature, fan speeds, and others.
The BARROW FBEHD-01 can be mounted on a radiator or in a mobile phone holder. It uses a micro-USB 5V low voltage for power which users can connect to a phone charger, power bank, or to computer. For display, the BARROW FBEHD-01 uses a mini-HDMI video input interface. It comes bundled with a multi-purpose bracket to allow other installation options. The display also features addressable RGB lighting thats compatible with most motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, and ASRock Polychrome RGB SYNC.
The BARROW FBEHD-01 uses an aluminium alloy front panel, available in black and silver colours. BARROW did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the BARROW website.
