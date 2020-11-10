Be quiet! Adds Pure Power 11 FM 850W and 1000W Models

be quiet! expands its Pure Power 11 Series power supply range with two new high-wattage models: Pure Power 11 FM 850W and Pure Power 11 FM 1000W. The Pure Power 11 FM Series are value-oriented PSUs offering efficient power with all the essential features wanted by mainstream computer users such as fully modular cables and 80 PLUS Gold efficiency. The addition of the 850W and 1000W models are perfect for builders looking into using high-end graphics cards.
High-wattage, fully modular power supply for mainstream users
At be quiet!, Pure Power stands for peerless dependability and a comprehensive feature set at a competitive price point. The new additions to the Pure Power 11 FM series are no exceptions: by exclusively using fully modular instead of fixed cables, only cables that serve a purpose are installed, resulting in a smoother airflow, lower temperatures, and easier handling inside the case. Pure Power 11 FM comes equipped with black flat cables for all common connections and a black sleeved 20+4-pin ATX power cable. With two independent 12V rails for signal stability, up to six PCI-Express connectors, and power output options now ranging up to an impressive 1000 watts, Pure Power 11 FM is fully suited for silent PC configurations and even gaming systems with a high-end graphics card.
80 PLUS Gold efficiency and improved topology
Pure Power 11 FM is 80 PLUS Gold certified with an efficiency rating of up to 93.9 percent, a truly outstanding level for this PSU class. The most compelling benefits of this high efficiency are lower power consumption, lower electricity costs, and a cooler, quieter operation. Pure Power 11 FM is equipped with LLC + SR + DC/DC technology for advanced stability and voltage regulation. Cooling is achieved with a silence-optimized 120mm be quiet! fan with airflow-optimized fan blades, enabling the extraordinarily silent operation that be quiet! is famous for. As usual, all modern protection circuits (including UVP, OVP, SCP, OPP, OCP, and OTP) are integrated. be quiet! offers a 5-year manufacturers warranty on all Pure Power 11 FM.
Pricing and Availability
The be quiet! Pure Power 11 FM 1000W and Pure Power 11 FM 850W models will be available on February 8 at partner resellers with recommended retail pricing of $159.90/£134.99 and $129.90/£109.99, respectively.