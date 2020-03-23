be quiet! AIO CPU Cooler Solution to be Available October



Pure Loop 240mm Kit

Pure Loop 120mm - Intel Core i3, AMD Ryzen 3 (or lower)

Pure Loop 240mm - Intel Core i5, AMD Ryzen 5

Pure Loop 280mm - Intel Core i5/i7, AMD Ryzen 5/7

Pure Loop 360mm - Intel Core i7/i9, AMD Ryzen 7/9

, market leader for PC power supplies in Germany since 2007*, is introducing a brand-new product line of all-in-one water cooling solutions. Pure Loop is the water cooling unit of choice for all price-conscious users that seek high performance and silent operation. Features like a doubly decoupled pump, noise-optimized Pure Wings 2 fans, an easy-to-access refill port and flexible sleeved tubes make the Pure Loop silent, reliable and versatile, while the white LED illumination on the cooling block and the black design set high standards in appearance. To match individual cooling requirements, Pure Loop will be available with four different radiator sizes: 120mm, 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm.Pure Loop water cooling units have a doubly decoupled pump to reduce the transfer of vibrations. By being mounted on the tubes, the pump case is decoupled from the CPU cooling block and radiator. On top of that, rubber pads inside the housing of the pump unit add an additional layer of decoupling. Additionally, be quiet! includes up to three Pure Wings 2 fans, which feature nine airflow-optimized fan blades for a perfect airflow and a low noise level. A nickel-coated coldplate ensures efficient cooling performance for all mainstream desktop processors and allows the use of liquid metal thermal compound.The highly flexible sleeved tubes allow for a convenient installation even in cases with restricted space and increase the lifespan of the Pure Loop by preventing tube fractures, even over time. As a testament to the reliability of the new water cooler series be quiet! has implemented an easy-to-access refill port on the radiator, so the cooling liquid can be topped up every two years or when required, for maximum performance over a long lifespan. A 100ml bottle of coolant is included in the retail box and should last for at least six top-ups.Pure Loop is not only meant to set a high standard in affordable water cooling performance, but also in appearance. To that end, be quiet! has opted for an all-black design of the fans, radiator and tubes that will look great in every PC case. The black design is accentuated by the brushed aluminum-style cooling block, which is elevated visually with subtle white LED illumination. This makes Pure Loop a true eye-catcher.Thanks to a convenient mounting system, Pure Loop supports all current desktop processors from Intel and AMD, with the exception of AMD Threadripper (Socket TR4/sTRX4). Pure Loop will be available in four different sizes with model recommendations based on the intended platform usage:Pure Loop will be available for purchase from October 6 at a suggested retail price of $84.90/£82.99/84.90 (120mm), $94.90/£92.99/94.90 (240mm), $104.90/£102.99/104.90 (280mm) and $119.90/£114.99/119.90 (360mm).