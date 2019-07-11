be quiet! CES 2020 Highlights

be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12

be quiet! Straight Power 11 Platinum Series

be quiet! Pure Rock 2

be quiet! Shadow Rock 3

be quiet! Pure Base 500DX

The be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 features 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency and world-leading performance due to fully digital control and patented frameless fan concept. Also, unlike the previous-generation Dark Power Pro 11, the Dark Power Pro 12 finally gets a fully modular cable design.The unique and patented frameless fan concept aims to deliver more efficient cooling coming from the Silent Wings fan.The Dark Power Pro 12 also retains the rear I/O overclocking switch allowing users to gear the power supply for extreme overclocking.The be quiet! gives the Dark Power Pro 12 a more premium look with single-sleeved cables offering easier and cleaner cable management.The be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 will also be bundled with a set of cable combs that will further assist cable management.Be quiet! hasnt released information on models, pricing and availability for the next flagship power supply model  Dark Power Pro 12 Series.The be quiet! Straight Power 11 Platinum series provides a new level of silent performance for systems that demand whisper-quiet operation without the slightest compromise in power quality. The 80 PLUS Platinum label proofs the focus on the efficiency of this latest generation of the Straight Power series. These all go to make the Straight Power 11 series more silent and efficient than ever and clearly the best choice when building new systems or as an upgrade to existing systems.The be quiet! Straight Power 11 Platinum series will be available at partner resellers by January 21, 2020.The be quiet! Pure Rock 2 is designed for silent multimedia systems and entry-level gaming PCs. It provides an excellent price-to-performance ratio with 150W TDP cooling efficiency. The Pure Rock 2 features four 6mm heat pipes, a Pure Wings 2 120mm PWM fan and a convenient design for mounting on any motherboard.The be quiet! Pure Rock 2 CPU cooler will be coming soon.The be quiet! Shadow Rock 3 CPU cooler is equipped with a silent Shadow Wings 2 120mm PWM high-speed fan and with five 6mm copper heat pipes. It provides an impressive cooling performance of 190W TDP. It is designed for high-performance gaming systems and workstation PCs offering efficient cooling to top-end AMD and Intel processors at a good price. The be quiet! Shadow Rock 3 CPU cooler will be coming soon.The be quiet! Pure Base 500DX is the latest addition to the Pure Base series. The 500DX features at mesh front panel with two parallel RGB light bars. The Pure Base 500DX is geared towards performance having plenty of intake airflow for the interior components. The Pure Base 500DX also comes with a tempered glass side panel for an exquisite view of the interior.The Be Quiet! Pure Base 500DX will be available in white and black colours, selling soon for $99 USD.