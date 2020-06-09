be quiet! Emphasise Air Flow in the New Silent Base 802

Model Silent Base 802

PSU form factor:- ATX PS/2

Motherboard compatibility:- E-ATX (30.5 x 27.5cm) / ATX / M-ATX / Mini-ITX

Case size excl. stands (L x W x H), (mm):- 539 x 245 x 507

Installation of motherboards with backplate:- Yes

Case size incl. stands (L x W x H), (mm):- 539 x 281 x 553

Dimensions side panel window (L x W), (mm):- 401 x 431

Color option:- Black, White

Weight (kg):- 13.15

USB 2.0:- 0

USB 3.2 Gen. 1:- 2

USB 3.2 Gen. 2 Type C:- 1

HD Audio I/O:- Mic + Audio

Expansion slots:- 7 + 2



3.5 slots (max.):- 7

3.5 slots (scope of delivery) 3

2.5 slots (max.):- 15

2.5 slots (scope of delivery):- 7



Preinstalled Fans:

- Fan @ front: 2x Pure Wings 2 140mm

- Fan @ rear: 1x Pure Wings 2 140mm



Fan mounting locations:- Front / Rear / Top / PSU Shroud



More detailed information is available on the product pages

, the market leader for PC power supplies in Germany since 2007*, presents. This case adds a third element to the, which is known for its balance of quiet cooling and flexible use: excellent airflow. Two interchangeable front panels and top covers are included to maximize either noise insulation or cooling performance. This makes Silent Base 802 the perfect choice for PC enthusiasts looking for a system that can be flexibly adapted to the needs of any situation. The case is available in black or white, with either a tempered glass side window or a sound-insulated steel side panel.A special feature of Silent Base 802 is its flexibility with regard to the intended field of usage. Silent Base 802 comes factory-fitted with a closed front panel and a two-piece sound-insulated top cover for quiet operation. Each of these can be exchanged for the included mesh versions for maximum airflow and increased cooling performance. This way, either noise insulation or cooling capacity can be maximized, giving users control over what they value most: low temperature or low noise. Three pre-installed Pure Wings 2 140mm fans (two at the front, one at the rear) provide an effective factory-default fan configuration that has been tried and tested in numerous internal silence and performance tests. The integrated fan controller supports up to six 3-pin fans and a PWM hub function. This allows users to quickly adjust the cooling capacity, if required. The white version of the case has another special feature: the airflow-oriented mesh lid has a two-tone contrast design.Silent Base 802 offers plenty of space for high-end components such as water cooling or long graphics cards. The positioning of the mainboard tray can be inverted to adjust the airflow and allow a better view into the case when it is placed on the left side of the user. For quick and efficient access to the hardware, the side panels can be removed at the touch of a button. The power supply cover provides a clear layout of the interior and offers space for a double hard drive cage. In addition, there are three mounting locations for SSDs on the back of the mainboard tray. In the default configuration, up to three 3.5-inch or seven 2.5-inch storage devices can be installed. Installation of a power supply unit is considerably simplified by the use of a frame. The dust filters located in the bottom and front of the housing can be easily removed from the front. Radiators with a length of 120, 240 or 360 millimeters (or up to three fans with a diameter of 120 or 140 millimeters) can be installed with little effort on the mounting frame located under the top cover, which can be pulled out to the side. Radiators with a maximum length of 420 millimeters fit into the front when the first panel of the power supply cover is removed.The steel side panels and exchangeable, sound-dampened front each come with ten-millimeter thick insulation material. The closed top cover is also insulated. The optional tempered glass window emphasizes the elegant appearance of the case and allows a great view into the interior of the system. In addition, the windowed version features HDD slot covers for unused hard drive bays. The height of the covers can be adjusted in two stages to accommodate different cable diameters. Alternatively, they can be closed completely for an even tidier interior. If the mainboard layout is inverted, the windowed side panel can easily be installed on the other side of the case to enable a clear view of the interior of the system at all times. To be future-proof, the I/O panel on the front of the case offers a USB 3.2 Gen. 2 Type C port for easy connection of peripheral devices with transfer speeds of up to 10 Gigabit per second.Silent Base 802 will be available from November 17 in black or white at a recommended retail price of $159.90/£149.99/159.90. The version with a tempered glass window has a recommended retail price of $169.90/£159.99/169.90.