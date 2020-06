Be quiet! Ensures Compatibility with Intel LGA 1200

The current be quiet! coolers that are compatible with Intel's LGA 1200 are listed below:- be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4- be quiet! Dark Rock 4- be quiet! Dark Rock TF- be quiet! Dark Rock Slim- be quiet! Shadow Rock 3- be quiet! Shadow Rock TF2- be quiet! Shadow Rock Slim- be quiet! Shadow Rock LP- be quiet! Pure Rock 2- be quiet! Pure Rock SlimIn short, all CPU coolers currently available from be quiet! (with the exception of Dark Rock Pro TR4, which was specifically designed for AMD’s Threadripper platform) are compatible with Intel's LGA 1200 without the need for additional mounting kits. The installation instructions are identical to those of sockets LGA 1150, 1151, and 1155.Visit be quiet!'s website to learn more about their line-up of CPU air coolers.