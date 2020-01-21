Be quiet! Ensures Compatibility with Intel LGA 1200

Press Release
be quiet! ensures compatibility with Intel's latest CPU socket, LGA 1200, for the 10th generation Intel Core processors and the Intel Xeon W-1200 processors. All LGA 115x-compatible coolers can also be mounted on the new socket allowing owners of be quiet! coolers to upgrade to the new Intel LGA 1200-platform. The be quiet! coolers with LGA 115X compatibility are compatible of delivering efficient cooling to the 10th generation Intel Core processors (codename "Comet Lake").
The current be quiet! coolers that are compatible with Intel's LGA 1200 are listed below:
- be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4
- be quiet! Dark Rock 4
- be quiet! Dark Rock TF
- be quiet! Dark Rock Slim
- be quiet! Shadow Rock 3
- be quiet! Shadow Rock TF2
- be quiet! Shadow Rock Slim
- be quiet! Shadow Rock LP
- be quiet! Pure Rock 2
- be quiet! Pure Rock Slim
In short, all CPU coolers currently available from be quiet! (with the exception of Dark Rock Pro TR4, which was specifically designed for AMDs Threadripper platform) are compatible with Intel's LGA 1200 without the need for additional mounting kits. The installation instructions are identical to those of sockets LGA 1150, 1151, and 1155.
