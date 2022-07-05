Be quiet! Introduces Pure Rock LP CPU Cooler

Reliable air cooler of choice for ultra-compact mini-ITX builds

be quiet! is today announcing an addition to its portfolio of air coolers: Pure Rock LP is a low-profile cooler with a height of a mere 45mm, making it the CPU cooler of choice for ultra-compact mini-ITX builds that require reliable cooling, while featuring a brushed aluminum design.



Remarkably small dimensions

Due to its remarkably low height of 45mm, Pure Rock LP will fit into the tightest of systems, such as mini-ITX HTPCs and small multimedia or gaming systems. Its compact design enables full configurations of RAM banks even in PC cases with limited space. Despite its small size, Pure Rock LP delivers high enough cooling power of 100W TDP thanks to three high-performance 6mm heat pipes and a 92mm quality fan. The fan has an ultra-low height of 15mm and supports a silent operation of 30,6 dB(A) with a maximum speed of 2500 rpm. With its brushed aluminum finish and mounting options for AMD and Intel, the black Pure Rock LP will look good in any compact build. The cooler comes with a full 3-year manufacturers warranty.



Pure Rock LP will be available from December 13 at an MSRP of $49.90 / 49.90 / £46.99.

Learn more about the Dark Rock LP CPU cooler at the be quiet! website