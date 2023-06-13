be quiet! Introduces Pure Wings 3 Fan Series

be quiet! announces its new mainstream fan series: Pure Wings 3. With a low minimum rpm and high top-end speed, Pure Wings 3 is the perfect PC fan for any application, whether it is a demanding workstation or an entry-level gaming build. Thanks to an optimized fan frame, it delivers outstanding performance on radiators while the newly designed fan blades and re-arranged angle result in extraordinary air pressure. Pure Wings 3 is available in two different sizes (120mm and 140mm) and three different versions (3-pin, 4-pin PWM, 4-pin PWM high-speed), where the high-speed versions include an innovative closed-loop motor to keep the rpm stable no matter the resistance. The result is a fan series that offers outstanding reliability and makes for a long-lasting companion for your gaming system.
Optimized for unprecedented air pressure and maximum airflow
The fan frame outlet of Pure Wings 3 is newly designed to minimize air leaks. This benefits especially the radiator performance. To reach even higher performance, the fan blades are optimized as well: their angle is adjusted to achieve even more air pressure, resulting in an unprecedented performance in its class. But Pure Wings 3 doesnt just perform well on radiators, its also the perfect case fan: with optimizations for maximum airflow, Pure Wings 3 is the right choice for any case configuration that demands high cooling performance and a great air circulation. The airflow-optimized fan blades not only reduce noise-generating turbulences but also ensure the performance that is needed, even in demanding configurations. True to the company name, Pure Wings 3 fans are extremely silent thanks to a very low starting rpm and thanks to proven rifle-bearing technology, these fans boast a lifespan of 80,000 hours.
High-speed version with closed loop motor for great cooling performance
The Pure Wings 120mm PWM high-speed and Pure Wings 140mm PWM high-speed versions are specifically designed for demanding configurations, increasing the maximum speed to 2100 rpm and 1600 rpm respectively while integrating no less than 9 airflow-optimized fan blades. This results in a remarkably high air pressure of up to 2.41mm/H2O for the 120mm version and 2.44mm/H2O for the 140mm version. And thats not all: the high-speed models also include a unique closed-loop motor, comparable with cruise control in cars. When working against resistance, fans usually spin slower as a result. The closed-loop motor technology constantly monitors the current rpm and increases it to the target, if necessary. As a result, Pure Wings 3 high-speed fans always operate at the desired speed, no matter the resistance.
Availability
The be quiet! Pure Wings 3 Series is available in retail from November 7 in single-fan packs. See pricing below.
Pure Wings 3 120mm: $9.90 / 13.90 / £ 10.99
Pure Wings 3 120mm PWM: $9.90 / 13.90 / £ 10.99
Pure Wings 3 120mm PWM high-speed: $9.90 / 13.90 / £ 10.99
Pure Wings 3 140mm: $11.90 / 14.90 / £ 10.99
Pure Wings 3 140mm PWM: $11.90 / 14.90 / £ 10.99
Pure Wings 3 140mm PWM high-speed: $11.90 / 14.90 / £ 10.99