be quiet! Launches Pure Base 501 Chassis and Pure Power 12 PSUs

be quiet! is introducing a brand-new mainstream case series, Pure Base 501, and a new mainstream power supply series, Pure Power 12. Following in the footsteps of the extremely successful and award-winning Pure Base 500 series, Pure Base 501 proves that simplicity can be exciting: useful features and compact size make this case series perfect for any gaming or office PC. The line-up includes models aimed at silence or airflow, with or without windows, and in two different colours (black and white). It supports advanced features for flexible installation and reliable cooling. Meanwhile, Pure Power 12 extends be quiet!s power supply portfolio with mainstream models that offer 80 PLUS Gold rating and fixed cables.
Pure Base 501: Compact yet mighty
First seen at Gamescom 2024, the be quiet! Pure Base 501 is aimed at users looking for a very flexible case with compact dimensions and who appreciate a timeless, traditional design without ARGB features. The case series consists of one black model aimed at silence (with a closed front panel) and black and white models aimed at airflow (with a mesh front panel) featuring either a solid side panel or a side panel window for a perfect view of the components inside the case.
All models support motherboards with ATX, micro-ATX, or mini-ITX form factor. Cooling is handled by two Pure Wings 3 140mm PWM fans in the front and rear of the case. These fans are optimized for maximum airflow, with seven airflow-optimized fan blades to reduce noise-generating turbulences and provide the performance needed for demanding configurations.
Despite its compact dimensions, Pure Base 501 offers enough space for large coolers: triple fans or radiators up to 360mm can be installed easily at the front. The case series also accommodates high-end graphics cards and supports optional vertical graphics card installation. A decoupled double HDD cage is included for versatile storage options, and the clever cable routing design keeps the interior tidy while making cable management a breeze.
Pure Power 12: Exceptionally quiet, superior features
Pure Power 12 is be quiet!s latest power supply series with full support for ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1, and can be seen as a fixed-cable version of the award-winning Pure Power 12 M. The new models offer 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, an exceptionally silent 120mm fan, advanced stability and voltage regulation, and a full suite of safety features. Combining these best-in-class features with an attractive retail price, Pure Power 12 is the perfect power supply for your silent PC builds, office applications, and home theatre systems. Pure Power 12 comes in 1000W, 850W, 750W, 650W and 550W.
Availability
Pure Base 501 will be available in retail starting on November 12 and includes a full 3-year manufacturers warranty. Pure Power 12 is available on the same day and has a 10-year manufacturers warranty. To learn more, visit the product links below.
be quiet! Pure Base 501 Series
be quiet! Pure Power 12 Series