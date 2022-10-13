be quiet! Light Wings 120 and 140 White Cooling Fans Unveiled

be quiet! is extending its fan portfolio with Light Wings White. Based on the award-winning Light Wings fan series, Light Wings White offers a new white color option for users looking to build color-oriented systems. All Light Wings White fans offer high-performance, low-noise operation with ARGB illumination and are equipped with one LED ring at the fans inlet and another narrow LED ring at the outlet. They are available in four different triple-pack versions: 120mm, 120mm high-speed, 140mm, and 140mm high-speed.
Stylish design with vivid lighting and ARGB hub included
System builders looking at creating all-white builds have a stylish new option with Light Wings White: the fan, cable sleeve and connector are fully executed in white, with a subtle black-on-gray logo to match the color scheme. Like their black counterparts, Light Wing Whites light rings are equipped with up to 20 individually addressable LEDs with a diffuser to spread the light in both directions. This results in a remarkably uniform illumination and impressive lighting effects. Light Wing White is exclusively available in triple packs, which include a white ARGB hub to enable the synchronization of up to six ARGB components in total. The fans can also be connected to motherboards with 5V ARGB-headers and controlled by motherboard software.
Quietness and performance
Light Wings White fans are available in four versions. The PWM models, equipped with seven fan blades and a rotational speed up to 1.700 rpm (120mm) or 1.500 rpm (140mm) are ideally suited as case fans thanks to their low operating noise level. The PWM high-speed models with nine fan blades and up to 2.500 rpm (120mm) or 2.200 rpm (140mm) are optimized for use on radiators or heat sinks. The thick frame and the adapted impeller result in shorter fan blades with optimized angles for a balance between volume and performance for both models. The high-quality robust rifle bearing guarantees a long-lasting and trouble-free operation with a service life of 60,000 operating hours. All Light Wings White fans have a PWM connector that can intelligently control the rotation speed directly via the motherboard.
Pricing and availability
be quiet! Light Wings White triple packs are available in stores from April 11 at the following suggested retail prices:
Light Wings White 120mm PWM Triple-Pack: 69.90/ $79.90 / £59.99
Light Wings White 120mm PWM high-speed Triple-Pack: 69.90/ $79.90 / £59.99
Light Wings White 140mm PWM Triple-Pack: 72.90/ $84.90 / £65.99
Light Wings White 140mm PWM high-speed Triple-Pack: 72.90/ $84.90 / £65.99
Learn more about the be quiet! Light Wings Series cooling fans at bequiet.com.