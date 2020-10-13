be quiet! Light Wings RGB Fans Launched

be quiet! launches its new Light Wings series, the brand's first-ever ARGB illuminated cooling fans. The new be quiet! Light Wings are developed focused on performance and low-noise operation. Light Wings fans are equipped with a PWM connector and have one LED ring at the fans inlet and another narrow LED ring at the outlet. They are available in 120mm and 140mm sizes.
Vivid Lighting
The be quiet! Light Wings light rings are equipped with up to 20 individually addressable LEDs with a diffuser to spread the light in both directions. Light Wing triple packs additionally contain an ARGB hub to enable the synchronization of up to six ARGB components in total. The fans can also be connected to motherboards with 5V ARGB headers and controlled by motherboard software. Light Wings fans allow daisy-chaining of its signal cables for a cleaner case interior.
Quietness and Performance
Light Wings fans are available in two different versions. The PWM model, equipped with seven fan blades and a rotational speed up to 1700 rpm (120mm) or 1500 rpm (140mm) is ideally suited as a case fan thanks to its low operating noise level. The PWM high-speed model with nine fan blades and up to 2500 rpm (120mm) or 2200 rpm (140mm) is optimized for use on radiators or heat sinks. The thick frame and the adapted impeller result in shorter fan blades with optimized angles for a balance between volume and performance for both models. The high-quality robust rifle bearing guarantees a long-lasting and trouble-free operation with a long service life of up to 60000 operating hours. All Light Wings fans have a PWM connector that can intelligently control the rotation speed directly via the motherboard.
Key Features
ARGB lighting on front and rear
Multiple colors and modes for an individual look thanks to having up to 20 LEDs
Illumination can be synced with the ARGB adjustments of the motherboard
Choice of silence optimized fan blades for high airflow or performance-optimized fan blades for maximum air pressure
ARGB Hub allows you to synchronize up to six ARGB components (Triple pack only)
Long-life rifle-bearing gives an operating lifetime of 60,000 hours
PWM controlled fan speed through the motherboard
Three-year manufacturers warranty
Pricing and Availability
The be quiet! Light Wings fans are available in stores from November 23 at the following suggested retail prices:
Single-Packs:
Light Wings 120mm PWM: $26.90 / £22.99
Light Wings 120mm PWM high-speed: $26.90 / £22.99
Light Wings 140mm PWM: $29.90 / £24.99
Light Wings 140mm PWM high-speed:$29.90 / £24.99
Triple-Packs (includes ARGB hub):
Light Wings 120mm PWM Triple-Pack: $79.90 / £59.99
Light Wings 120mm PWM high-speed Triple-Pack: $79.90 / £59.99
Light Wings 140mm PWM Triple-Pack: $84.90 / £65.99
Light Wings 140mm PWM high-speed Triple-Pack: $84.90 / £65.99