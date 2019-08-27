Be Quiet! Postpones Release of New Products Due To Coronavirus

Hello everybody!



Due to the Coronavirus situation we, unfortunately, have to postpone the release of a couple of our products announced during this year's CES week: The Shadow Rock 3 CPU cooler is already available, but the new Pure Rock 2, as well as the airflow-optimized Pure Base 500DX, will both have to be moved. We are planning to bring them to market before the end of May.



Please stay healthy, stay safe - and stay at home!



All the best!

Your be quiet! team

be quiet! Pure Base 500DX Chassis

be quiet! Pure Rock 2 CPU Cooler