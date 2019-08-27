Be Quiet! Postpones Release of New Products Due To Coronavirus

Be quiet! announces that it will be postponing the release of several new products showcased at CES 2020 including the Pure Rock 2 CPU Cooler and the Pure Base 500DX chassis. Be quiet! is planning to make both products available in the market before the end of May 2020. Be quiet! released the announcement on their social media channels. Read the announcement below.
Hello everybody!
Due to the Coronavirus situation we, unfortunately, have to postpone the release of a couple of our products announced during this year's CES week: The Shadow Rock 3 CPU cooler is already available, but the new Pure Rock 2, as well as the airflow-optimized Pure Base 500DX, will both have to be moved. We are planning to bring them to market before the end of May.
Please stay healthy, stay safe - and stay at home!
All the best!
Your be quiet! team
Source: be quiet! (Facebook)
be quiet! Pure Base 500DX Chassis
The be quiet! Pure Base 500DX features an airflow-optimized design having a massive mesh front panel. The chassis also has an RGB lightbar in the front panel and tempered glass side panel. The PSU shroud comes with perforations allowing heat from the power supply to rise for faster dissipation. The Pure Base 500DX comes in black and white models.
be quiet! Pure Rock 2 CPU Cooler
The be quiet! Pure Rock 2 is designed for silent multimedia systems and entry-level gaming PCs. It provides an excellent price-to-performance ratio with 150W TDP cooling efficiency. The Pure Rock 2 features four 6mm heat pipes, a Pure Wings 2 120mm PWM fan and a convenient design for mounting on any motherboard.
The be quiet! Shadow Rock 3 CPU cooler is already available at partner resellers worldwide, see store links below.
