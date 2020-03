Be Quiet! Postpones Release of New Products Due To Coronavirus

Hello everybody!



Due to the Coronavirus situation we, unfortunately, have to postpone the release of a couple of our products announced during this year's CES week: The Shadow Rock 3 CPU cooler is already available, but the new Pure Rock 2, as well as the airflow-optimized Pure Base 500DX, will both have to be moved. We are planning to bring them to market before the end of May.



Please stay healthy, stay safe - and stay at home!



All the best!

Your be quiet! team

be quiet! Pure Base 500DX Chassis

be quiet! Pure Rock 2 CPU Cooler

The be quiet! Pure Base 500DX features an airflow-optimized design having a massive mesh front panel. The chassis also has an RGB lightbar in the front panel and tempered glass side panel. The PSU shroud comes with perforations allowing heat from the power supply to rise for faster dissipation. The Pure Base 500DX comes in black and white models.The be quiet! Pure Rock 2 is designed for silent multimedia systems and entry-level gaming PCs. It provides an excellent price-to-performance ratio with 150W TDP cooling efficiency. The Pure Rock 2 features four 6mm heat pipes, a Pure Wings 2 120mm PWM fan and a convenient design for mounting on any motherboard.