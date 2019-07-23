be quiet! Straight Power 11 PSU Range Expanded with 80 PLUS Platinum Rated Models

, the market leader in PC power supplies in Germany* since 2007, is expanding the company's most silent power supply series with 80 PLUS Platinum-certified models. In addition to the increased efficiency,power supplies will include a state-of-the-art and high-quality topology, additional connection options, and models from 550 up to 1,200 watts. The base characteristics remain untouched, such as the whisper-quiet operation, exemplary cooling concept, and wire-free interior.All models of the Straight Power 11 Platinum series have been awarded the 80 PLUS Platinum certification and offer an efficiency of up to 94.1 percent at 230V input. Thanks to an active PFC, the power factor is a maximum of 0.99, and the power supplies meet the ErP standard with less than 0.16 watts consumption in standby mode, ensuring lower energy consumption, better cooling and low noise levels.The Platinum models use a modern and high-quality power supply topology to achieve the best possible efficiency, signal stability and reliability. For this purpose, the power supply features full-bridge conversion, LLC, Synchronous Rectifying (SR) and DC-to-DC converters. These make the Straight Power 11 Platinum one of the most technologically advanced power supplies from be quiet!.Just as with the 80 PLUS Gold-certified Straight Power 11 models, be quiet! continues to rely on its proven high-end Silent Wings 3 135mm fan with a funnel-shaped inlet to increase airflow and reduce unwanted turbulence. The 6-pole motor and the fluid-dynamic bearing (FDB) ensure silent operation and, at less than 200 revolutions per minute, has a low startup rotational speed for quiet operation. The near-inaudible operating noise makes semi-passive fan curves unnecessary and ensures constant cooling at a low noise level. Straight Power 11 Platinum uses high-quality, 105°C-certified Japanese capacitors to prevent high-frequency electronic noise that can occur during extreme load changes, especially when using modern graphics cards.Straight Power 11 Platinum has a wire-free design on the DC side; all connections run directly through the PCB. With no cables to obstruct airflow inside the power supply, component temperatures and signal quality are significantly improved, while signal interference from magnetic fields is reduced. It also significantly increases the lifespan of the power supply components.Modular cable management allows for easy installation, as cables can be routed and installed separately from the power supply unit. The detachable cables also avoid cable clutter, improving the look and airflow in the PC case. The cable harness now includes a second P8 connector from 650-watt upwards to supply high-end mainboards and processors with sufficient power.As usual, safety plays a significant role in power supplies from be quiet! Straight Power 11 Platinum includes all available protection circuits, including overcurrent protection (OCP), overvoltage protection (OVP), undervoltage protection (UVP), short-circuit protection (SCP), overload protection (OPP), and the often overlooked but no less critical overtemperature protection (OTP).Straight Power 11 Platinum will available in retail stores in the coming weeks, at recommended retail prices of 125 / £109.99 / $119.90** (550W), 139 / £124.99 / $134.90** (650W), 155 / £139.99 / $149.90** (750W), 179 / £164.99 / $174.90** (850W), 215 / £199.99 / $209.90** (1000W), and 239 / £210.99 / $249.90** (1200W). US dollar prices may vary in the United States of America. The power supplies include a 5-year warranty.