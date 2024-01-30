be quiet! Unveils New Mainstream Case at Gamescom 2024

Pure Base 501

Pure Base 501 Black (closed front/steel side panel): /$ 89.90

Pure Base 501 Airflow Black (mesh front/steel side panel): /$ 94.90

Pure Base 501 Airflow White (mesh front/steel side panel): /$ 99.90

Pure Base 501 Airflow Window Black (mesh front/glass side panel): /$ 104.90

Pure Base 501 Airflow Window White (mesh front/glass side panel): /$ 109.90

An enlightened look at the new Light product portfolio

Pure Base 501 is aimed at users who are looking for a very flexible case with compact dimensions and who appreciate a timeless, traditional design without ARGB features. The case supports motherboards with ATX, micro-ATX or mini-ITX form factor and cooling is handled by two Pure Wings 3 140mm PWM fans in the front and rear of the case.Water cooling radiators are supported up to 360mm and Pure Base 501 supports optional vertical graphics card installation. A decoupled double HDD cage is included for versatile storage options and the clever cable routing design keeps the interior tidy. Like its predecessor, Pure Base 501 is available in several versions: for maximum silence, the case is available in a black version with a closed front and steel side panel. Versions aimed at maximum airflow, with a mesh front and with or without windows side panel, are available in black or white.The cases are scheduled for a release in November and come with a 3-year manufacturers warranty.Also, for display at Gamescom are the Light Base 900 FX and Light Base 600 LX with showcase design, Light Loop 360mm/240mm AIOs, and Light Wings LX 140mm and 120mm mainstream ARGB fans in regular and high-speed versions. All these ARGB-focused product series were introduced at Computex, Taipei, earlier this year to overwhelmingly positive responses from the press and visitors.As these products are on schedule for introduction in Q3 and Q4 of this year, they will be proudly showcased at Gamescom to those who are interested in experiencing an ultra-flexible way of inverting a case in 30 seconds, including the rebirth of the classic desktop orientation.