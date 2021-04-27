BETA BIOS For ASRock X370 Motherboards Enables Ryzen 5000 Support

Hong Kong-based tech site HKEPC received a BETA BIOS for the ASRock A320, B350, and X370 motherboards that is said to enable support for the latest Ryzen 5000 Series processors. The unofficial BETA BIOS has some minor bugs depending on the motherboard model. The programmers have been updating the BETA BIOS to improve stability and fix bugs. Today, the most stable version of the unofficial BETA BIOS has been made available for public use.
The AMD Ryzen 500 Series is never intended to be supported by the AMD 400 Series motherboards. Nevertheless, the newly released BETA BIOS offers AMD 400 motherboard users an upgrade path to the latest AMD processors. The BETA BIOS is not officially produced by ASRock and cannot be downloaded from the ASRock website.
The HKEPC editorial department received the BETA BIOS of six X370 motherboards, including ASRock X370 Gaming K4, ASRock X370 Gaming X, ASRock X370 Killer SLI, ASRock X370 Killer SLI ac, ASRock X370 Taichi, and ASRock X370 Professional Gaming. It has been tested that the new generation Ryzen 5000 CPU can be used normally.
Quoted from HKEPC
The updated ASRock X370 BETA BIOS for Ryzen 5000 Support is available for download at HKEPC. Download and use at your own risk.