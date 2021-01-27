BIOSTAR Also Prepare A Radeon RX 6600 XT Variant

, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards and storage devices, today announced the new, built on the breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture.The all-new BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is designed to deliver exceptional high-framerate, high-fidelity 1080p gaming experiences. Offering 32 powerful compute units, 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8 GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, AMD Smart Access Memory and other advanced features, the BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is the graphics card that everyone dreams of.The graphics card also supports the new cutting-edge AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution open-source spatial upscaling solution, which is designed to boost framerates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences.The BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card also supports the DirectX® 12 Ultimate API, which enables games to provide a new level of realism with real-time DirectX Raytracing (DXR), Variable Rate Shading and other advanced features.Sleek and refined, the new BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is built with a mix of diecast aluminum and other industrial-grade material with black and silver accents that showcase a prominent look in any PC chassis. Meanwhile, the card is engineered to keep cool during extensive use, further enhanced by the all-new custom-designed axial fans that significantly increase the cards cooling efficiency.The BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card comes equipped with multiple display connectivity options. Three display 1.4 ports with DSC technology and a single HDMI port with HDMI 2.1 VRR and FRL technology make the graphics card a highly efficient choice for users looking to connect multiple displays with excellent video output quality.Powerhouse performance, vivid visuals, and spectacular immersion make the new AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card from BIOSTAR is the best choice for all occasions. Designed for gamers, content creators, and casual content consumption, this graphics card can be considered the jack of all trades in the GPU market.AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPUs will be available at retails on August 11th.