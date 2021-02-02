BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Launched

BIOSTAR joins the rest of the AMD Radeon AIBs in launching their own flavour of the new AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT. The BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT uses a custom cooling solution having a dual-fan design and an aluminium heatsink with embedded copper heat pipes. Would probably be the cheapest-looking AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card model released to date but quite impressive for BIOSTAR to release their own model along with the release of other brands. The BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT features a game clock speed of up to 2359MHz and boost clock speed of up to 2589MHz, the same game/boost clock specifications as the PowerColor FIGHTER AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card released yesterday.
BIOSTAR's Take on the BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
Smartly engineered with a mix of diecast aluminum and other industrial-grade material, the new BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is sleek and refined, with black and silver accents that showcase a prominent look in any chassis. Meanwhile, custom axial fans improve cooling efficiency for intense gaming workloads, providing an additional boost to the graphics cards impressive performance.
Powerhouse performance, vivid visuals, and spectacular immersion make the new AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card from BIOSTAR the best choice for all occasions. Designed for gamers, content creators, and casual content consumption, this graphics card can be considered the jack of all trades in the GPU market.
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
Built on breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, the new BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card has everything a gamer needs and more. It offers 32 powerful compute units, 32MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, and AMD Smart Access Memory, among many other advanced features for the next-level immersive gaming experience.
Leap into gaming like never before with the cutting-edge AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution open-source spatial upscaling solution, designed to boost framerates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution immersive gaming experiences. Furthermore, the graphics card also supports the DirectX 12 Ultimate API, enabling a new level of realism in games with real-time DirectX Raytracing (DXR), Variable Rate Shading, and other advanced features.
BIOSTAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. BIOSTAR is yet to list the product to their website.