BIOSTAR Announces AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series Graphics Cards

BIOSTAR announces its launch of its own line-up of AMD Radeon RX 6800-Series graphics cards including an RX 6800 XT reference model and RX 6800 reference model. BIOSTAR surprisingly joins other AMD partners in launching the latest AMD Radeon 6000 Series graphics cards featuring the new RDNA 2 architecture. The BIOSTAR Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 features the reference cooling design with a die-cast aluminium backplate. Both graphics cards feature the RAGE MODE, a one-click overclocking feature thats exclusive to XT-class SKUs.
Check out our AMD Radeon RX 6800 Review.
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is the high-grade model of the two RX 6800 series graphics cards. With 72 powerfully enhanced compute units, 128 MB of all-new AMD infinity cache technology, 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory, a boost-clock speed of up to 2250 MHz on a TDP of 300W, the new RX 6800 XT surely packs a serious punch when it comes to raw performance in any use case.
Meanwhile, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card is not too far behind its elder sibling. It is engineered with 60 powerful compute cores that work with 128MB of AMDs infinity cache technology, a boost-clock speed of up to 2105 MHz, and 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. Both Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards come with multiple connectivity options like two display 1.4 ports with DSC technology, an HDMI port with HDMI 2.1 VRR and FRL, and an additional USB Type C port for display and power delivery.
Specifications
BIOSTAR Radeon RX 6800 XT (VA68T6TEP2)
Compute Units: 72
Base Clock: 1825
Game Clock: 2015
Boost Clock: 2250
Memory (Size and Type): 16GB GDDR6
Memory Interface: 256bit
Memory Speed: 16Gbps
ASIC Power (TGP, incl mem): 255W
Fan Speed Range: 0 RPM to 2100 RPM
Maximum Clock Limit: 2577
Maximum Memory Clock: 2000
Maximum Power Limit: 290W
BIOSTAR Radeon RX 6800 (VA6806LEP2)
Compute Units: 60
Base Clock: 1700
Game Clock: 1815
Boost Clock: 2105
Memory (Size and Type): 16GB GDDR6
Memory Interface: 256bit
Memory Speed: 16Gbps
ASIC Power (TGP, incl mem): 203W
Fan Speed Range: 0 RPM to 2100 RPM
Maximum Clock Limit: 2475
Maximum Memory Clock: 2000
Maximum Power Limit: 230W
