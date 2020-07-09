BIOSTAR Announces AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series Graphics Cards

Check out our AMD Radeon RX 6800 Review.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is the high-grade model of the two RX 6800 series graphics cards. With 72 powerfully enhanced compute units, 128 MB of all-new AMD infinity cache technology, 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory, a boost-clock speed of up to 2250 MHz on a TDP of 300W, the new RX 6800 XT surely packs a serious punch when it comes to raw performance in any use case.Meanwhile, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card is not too far behind its elder sibling. It is engineered with 60 powerful compute cores that work with 128MB of AMDs infinity cache technology, a boost-clock speed of up to 2105 MHz, and 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. Both Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards come with multiple connectivity options like two display 1.4 ports with DSC technology, an HDMI port with HDMI 2.1 VRR and FRL, and an additional USB Type C port for display and power delivery.BIOSTAR Radeon RX 6800 XT (VA68T6TEP2)Compute Units: 72Base Clock: 1825Game Clock: 2015Boost Clock: 2250Memory (Size and Type): 16GB GDDR6Memory Interface: 256bitMemory Speed: 16GbpsASIC Power (TGP, incl mem): 255WFan Speed Range: 0 RPM to 2100 RPMMaximum Clock Limit: 2577Maximum Memory Clock: 2000Maximum Power Limit: 290WBIOSTAR Radeon RX 6800 (VA6806LEP2)Compute Units: 60Base Clock: 1700Game Clock: 1815Boost Clock: 2105Memory (Size and Type): 16GB GDDR6Memory Interface: 256bitMemory Speed: 16GbpsASIC Power (TGP, incl mem): 203WFan Speed Range: 0 RPM to 2100 RPMMaximum Clock Limit: 2475Maximum Memory Clock: 2000Maximum Power Limit: 230WLearn more on the product page links below: