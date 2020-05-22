Press Release
BIOSTAR proudly announces the B450NH Mini-ITX motherboard coming in a compact form-factor suitable for builds with a smaller footprint that saves desk space and portable desktop computing. The BIOSTAR B450NH supports Ryzen 2000 and Ryzen 3000 Series CPUs and APUs. The motherboard comes with a single M.2 2280 32Gbps slot at the back that supports fast PCIe M.2 solid-state drives.
The BIOSTAR B450NH comes with two DIMM slots that support up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and up to 4000MHz in overclock. The motherboard also has a USB 3.2 Gen1 header, a 1 Gigabit LAN port, and an HDMI port that supports up to 4K displays.
Key Features
Supports AMD Ryzen CPU / APU
AMD B450 single chip architecture
Supports 2-DIMM DDR4-1866/2133/2400/2667/2933(OC)/3200(OC)/3600(OC)/4000(OC) up to 64G maximum capacity
Realtek Gigabit LAN
Supports USB 3.2 Gen1
Supports PCIe M.2
Supports HDMI 4K resolution
BIOSTAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, visit the BIOSTAR website.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Razer Reintroduces Naga Left-Handed Edition Gaming Mouse · BIOSTAR Announces B450NH Mini-ITX Motherboard