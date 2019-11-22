BIOSTAR Announces Intel 400 Series Motherboards

BIOSTAR announces its Intel 400 Series motherboard line-up for the 10th generation Intel Core processors, the first AIB partner to announce not just its Intel Z490 line-up but also the lower-end models sporting the Intel B460 and H410 chipsets. BIOSTAR will be introducing three RACING Z490 Series motherboards to the market - the RACING Z490GTA EVO, RACING Z490GTA, and the RACING Z490GTN. BIOSTAR also announces the RACING B460GTA and RACING B460GTQ motherboards alongside the H410MHG and H410MH motherboards.
RACING Z490GTA EVO and RACING Z490GTA
The RACING Z490GTA EVO and RACING Z490GTA are ATX motherboards, built on the Intel Z490 platform to support the latest 10th Gen processors. With its unique RACING design language and glorious RGB light effects, these two motherboards are ready to fit any modern PC build with style and grace only a BIOSTAR motherboard can have. The RACING Z490GTA EVO and RACING Z490GTA motherboards come with some of the most anticipated upgrades such as the capability to run up to 128GB of RAM and PCIe M.2 (32Gb/s) with support for Intel® Optane memory and the RACING Z490GTA EVO motherboard feature an industry first 16-phase PWM design capable of delivering extremely efficient hardware power regulation and ensures longer component lifespan.
RACING Z490GTN
The Z490 series also has the new RACING Z490GTN, the mini ITX sibling of the RACING Z490GTA EVO and the RACING Z490GTA motherboards, also equipped with some of the latest and greatest features packed into a small sleek form factor, it is undoubtedly a great choice for consumers looking for a build with a smaller footprint but retain the highest performance and reliability.
RACING B460GTA and RACING B460GTQ
BIOSTAR also has the B460 series motherboard range which includes the RACING B460GTA and the RACING B460GTQ, for consumers looking for a great mid-range, reliable motherboard. BIOSTARs B460 series is a great choice with an exceptional build quality and premium features for gamers and content creators looking to upgrade their systems with the latest tech specs.
H410MHG and H410MH
The BIOSTAR H410 series comes with two new models the H410MHG and the H410MH motherboard designed towards the office and the business side of the user base with functions and features designed towards work efficiency, high reliability, and data security. The H410MHG and the H410MH are two of the best bangs for buck motherboards you can pick up in 2020 and come with the promise of exceptional performance and high-level reliability.
The all-new BIOSTAR Intel 400 Series motherboards will be available for pre-order this May 6, 2020. Learn more about the BIOSTAR Intel 400 Series at BIOSTAR.com or visit the following product links below:
