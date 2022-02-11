BIOSTAR B660T SILVER Mini-ITX Motherboard Announced

BIOSTAR introduces the new B660T SILVER mini-ITX motherboard (LGA 1700) for the 12th generation Intel Core processors. The BIOSTAR B660T SILVER features silver heatsinks for the VRM and M.2 slot. The mini-ITX motherboard has two M.2 PCIe Gen4 slots for NVMe SSDs. The motherboard also comes with two Wi-Fi antennas pre-installed. Users can use one of the two M.2 slots for Wi-Fi modules, like an Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 module, which uses an M.2 slot.
The BIOSTAR B660T SILVER has two DIMM slots supporting up to DDR5-5000+ (OC). The motherboard uses a 9-phase power design. Lacking Wi-Fi connectivity, the motherboard comes with a 2.5 GbE port. The BIOSTAR B660T SILVER is ideal for small-form-factor PC enthusiasts. BIOSTAR markets the motherboard as ideal for gamers and casual users. BIOSTAR also mentions being suitable for content creators but that would be a very long shot given the limitations of mini-ITX motherboards in general.
BIOSTAR B660T SILVER Motherboard FeaturesSupports 12th Generation Intel Core Processor
Intel B660 Chipset
Supports 2-DIMM DDR4- 1866/ 2133/ 2400/ 2666/ 2800/ 2933/ 3200/ 3600(OC)/ 3800(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4133(OC)/4333(OC)/ 5000+(OC) up to 64 GB Memory
Supports PCIe 5.0
Supports PCIe M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s)
Supports Intel Optane Technology
Supports HDMI 2.0
Supports 2.5 GbE LAN
Supports USB 3.2 Gen2
Support WiFi 6 & 6E Modules (No WiFi card included)
BIOSTAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the B660T SILVER mini-ITX motherboard at BIOSTAR.