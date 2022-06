BIOSTAR B660T SILVER Mini-ITX Motherboard Announced

BIOSTAR B660T SILVER Motherboard Features

Supports 12th Generation Intel Core ProcessorIntel B660 ChipsetSupports 2-DIMM DDR4- 1866/ 2133/ 2400/ 2666/ 2800/ 2933/ 3200/ 3600(OC)/ 3800(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4133(OC)/4333(OC)/ 5000+(OC) up to 64 GB MemorySupports PCIe 5.0Supports PCIe M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s)Supports Intel Optane TechnologySupports HDMI 2.0Supports 2.5 GbE LANSupports USB 3.2 Gen2Support WiFi 6 & 6E Modules (No WiFi card included)BIOSTAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the B660T SILVER mini-ITX motherboard at BIOSTAR