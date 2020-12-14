BIOSTAR Confirm Intel 11th Gen CPU Support for Z490-Series Motherboards

PRESS RELEASE
March 11th, 2021, Taipei, Taiwan - BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices today, announces that their Z490 series motherboards are ready to support the latest Intel 11th gen Rocket Lake processors.
In anticipation of the imminent launch of Intels 11th gen processors, BIOSTAR has wasted no time in preparing their products to support the new chips. The Z490 series motherboards, which consists of 5 models (RACING Z490GTA EVO, RACING Z490GTA, RACING Z490GTN, Z490A-SILVER and Z490T-SILVER) have received optimized BIOS updates (ME 14.1) to support the 11th gen Intel processors and can be easily updated just by downloading and installing the new BIOS patch from the official product page.
Gamers and content creators will enjoy the combination of BIOSTAR motherboards with the new Intel processors greatly as BIOSTARs products are highly optimized to extract the maximum performance out of the new Intel processors in a stable, reliable way.
Model & BIOS Revision:
RACING Z490GTA EVO: Z49BF223.BST
RACING Z490GTA: Z49AF223.BST
RACING Z490GTN: Z49AI223.BST
Z490A-SILVER: Z49CF223.BST
Z490T-SILVER:Z49BI223.BST
To learn more about the Z490 series click here:
https://www.biostar.com.tw/event/biostar_Z490_intel11/