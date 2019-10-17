BIOSTAR Extend Support for Intel B365 Motherboards to Windows 7 x64
Microsoft's extended support for Windows 7 x64 ended on January 14th 2020, but despite now being obsolete the operating system still enjoys an exceptionally wide install base. It's currently the second most widely used worldwide, not only by ordinary consumers but also many businesses and educational institutions. With that in mind BIOSTAR have opted to extend driver and software support for their range of Intel B365-series motherboards to this group, helping to ensure continuing platform viability until the time is right for an operating system swap.
The RACING B365GTA and B365MHC are ATX and Micro-ATX motherboards that support Intel 8th and 9th Gen. Core CPUs on the LGA1151 socket, and are equipped with a broad range of versatile features and functionality suitable for many use cases. With the latest support patch for Windows 7 x64 SP1 consumers who need Windows 7 x64 SP1 supporting products will be relieved to have up-to-date hardware supporting their preferred operating system deep into 2020.
BIOSTAR have also provided a tool and step-by-step guide for creating streamlined Windows 7 x64 SP1 install media compatible with these motherboards. The process is a little convoluted but these directions should be adequate if the end-users has experienced creating similar media in the past.
Details on these and other hardware solutions are available at BIOSTAR.com.tw.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Faeria Now Free on the Epic Games Store · BIOSTAR Extend Support for Intel B365 Motherboards to Windows 7 x64 · EK Water Blocks Intros EK-Loop Connect Control Hub »