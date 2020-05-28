BIOSTAR Introduces B450MX Micro-ATX Motherboard

Press Release
BIOSTAR introduces the B450MX micro-ATX motherboard for the AMD Ryzen processors. The new BIOSTAR B450MX offers wide compatibility supporting the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation Ryzen CPUs and 1st and 2nd generation Ryzen APUs, designed for gaming and office systems. The motherboards four DIMM slots support up to 128GB of DDR4 memory.
The BIOSTAR B450MX motherboard features a 10-phase power design offering decent power delivery to Ryzen 7 processors. The motherboard also has two PCIe x16 slots, one PCIe 3.0 x16, and a PCIe 2.0 x16 at the bottom which is great for expansion cards other than a graphics card like PCIe capture cards and PCIe NVMe solid-state drives. The motherboard packs a single 1GbE LAN port, an HDMI port, four USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and DVI+VGA video ports.
BIOSTAR B450MX Motherboard Features
Supports AMD Ryzen APU / CPU
AMD B450 single chip architecture
Supports 4-DIMM DDR4-1866/ 2133/ 2400/ 2667/ 2933(OC)/ 3200(OC)/3600(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4066(OC)/ 4133(OC)/ 4200(OC)/ 4266(OC)/ 4333+(OC) up to 128 GB Memory
Supports Realtek Gigabit LAN
Supports USB 3.2 Gen1
Supports M.2(32Gb/s)
Supports HDMI 4K resolution
BIOSTAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the BIOSTAR B450MX motherboard at BIOSTAR.com
