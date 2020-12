BIOSTAR Introduces B550M-SILVER Micro-ATX Motherboard

The BIOSTAR B550M-SILVER has four DIMM slots supporting up to 128GB of DDR4 memory, up to 4933MHz+ maximum overclock. It packs Realtek 2.5GbE LAN and integrated Wi-Fi antennas ready for an M.2 Wi-Fi 6 module upgrade. Native to the AMD B550 chipset and AMD Ryzen 5000 Vermeer processors, the motherboard features PCIe 4.0 support. Lastly, it also features DrMOS power stages for improved efficiency and performance.Supports AMD Ryzen 3rd Gen (Matisse/Renoir) and 4th Gen (Vermeer) processorsAMD B550 single chip architectureFour DIMM Slots up to 128GB maximum capacity, up to DDR4-4933+ maximum overclockSupports USB 3.2 Gen2Supports PCIe M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s)Supports HDMI 4K resolutionSupports Wi-Fi 6 with built-in antenna (No Wi-Fi 6 module included)Learn more about the BIOSTAR B550M-SILVER motherboard at BIOSTAR.com