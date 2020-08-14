BIOSTAR Introduces B550M-SILVER Micro-ATX Motherboard

Press Release
BIOSTAR expands its Silver Series motherboards with an AMD B550 model the BIOSTAR B550M-SILVER. It features a micro-ATX form-factor and the AMD B550 chipset for the AMD Ryzen processors. The BIOSTAR B550M-SILVER sports a black and silver colour scheme with SILVER PCB patterns. It sports BIOSTARs proprietary RGB lighting technology, LED ROCK ZONE RGB lighting technology, will full customization and synchronization with supported RGB devices using the VIVID LED DJ app. The motherboard also features Debug LED for easy troubleshooting.
The BIOSTAR B550M-SILVER has four DIMM slots supporting up to 128GB of DDR4 memory, up to 4933MHz+ maximum overclock. It packs Realtek 2.5GbE LAN and integrated Wi-Fi antennas ready for an M.2 Wi-Fi 6 module upgrade. Native to the AMD B550 chipset and AMD Ryzen 5000 Vermeer processors, the motherboard features PCIe 4.0 support. Lastly, it also features DrMOS power stages for improved efficiency and performance.
BIOSTAR B550M-SILVER Features
Supports AMD Ryzen 3rd Gen (Matisse/Renoir) and 4th Gen (Vermeer) processors
AMD B550 single chip architecture
Four DIMM Slots up to 128GB maximum capacity, up to DDR4-4933+ maximum overclock
Supports USB 3.2 Gen2
Supports PCIe M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s)
Supports HDMI 4K resolution
Supports Wi-Fi 6 with built-in antenna (No Wi-Fi 6 module included)
