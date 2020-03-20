BIOSTAR Introduces B550MH Motherboard

Press Release
BIOSTAR introduces the B550MH motherboard for the third generation Ryzen processors featuring PCIe 4.0 support. The BIOSTAR B550MH motherboard is designed to be efficient and reliable as the company suggests. Hence, it appears to be a value-oriented AMD B550 offering from BIOSTAR having two DDR4 DIMM slots only supporting a maximum of 64GB memory. The motherboard also lacks any form of VRM cooling or RGB lighting zones.
Nevertheless, the motherboard comes with a PCIe x16 PCIe Gen4 slot and an M.2 slot that supports PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe solid-state drives. The BIOSTAR B550MH also comes with an HDMI port that supports up to 4K display with a Ryzen with Radeon Vega graphics APU. The motherboard also packs legacy PS/2 keyboard and mouse ports. Its a motherboard that offers support for legacy devices as well as next-generation technologies like PCIe 4.0.
Key Features
- Supports AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen (Matisse) Processors / Future Ryzen Processors
- AMD B550 single chip architecture
Supports 2-DIMM DDR4-4400+(OC)/4000(OC)/3600(OC)/3200(OC)/2933/2667/2400/2133/1866 up to 64GB maximum capacity
- Supports USB 3.2 Gen1
- Supports PCIe M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s)
- Supports HDMI 4K resolution
To learn more about the BIOSTAR B550MH motherboard, visit the product page at BIOSTAR.com.
