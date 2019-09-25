BIOSTAR Introduces M700 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD

BIOSTAR adds a larger capacity model of the recently introduced BIOSTAR M700 M.2 PCIe solid-state drive. The M700 SSD is BIOSTARs fastest data storage offering to date sporting NVMe 1.3 specifications via the PCI-express Gen3x4 interface. Previously, BIOSTAR released the 256GB and 512GB models of the M700 SSD. The 1TB model offers speeds of up to 2,000MB/s sequential read and up to 1650MB/s sequential write offering superb performance for gaming and professional content creation. The BIOSTAR M700 features support for AES256 encryption as well as End-to-End data protection, users can rest assured that their files are secured.
The BIOSTAR M700 SSD offers superior performance over SATA III SSDs of up to 3X the performance. The 1TB model is the perfect data storage for gamers and content creators looking into high-capacity, high-performance storage.
Key FeaturesStandard M.2 2280 Form Factor
PCI-Express Gen3x4 interface
Support NVMe v1.3
Support Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)-256
End-to-End data protection
Active power < 2W, L1.2 power < 2mW with 20ms resume time
Specifications:
Model: M700-1TB
Capacity: 1TB
Interface: PCI-E Gen3 x4
Form Factor: 2280 M.2
Dimension: 22 x 80 x 3.5 mm
Operating Voltage: DC 3.3V
Weight(up to): 9g
Max. Read: 2000MB/s
Max. Write: 1650MB/s
Operating Temperature: 0~70°C
Operation Systems: Windows/Linux/Mac
The BIOSTAR M700 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD is will have an MSRP of $95 USD, availability varies per region. Learn more about the BIOSTAR M700 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD here.