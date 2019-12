BIOSTAR Introduces M700 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD

Key Features

The BIOSTAR M700 SSD offers superior performance over SATA III SSDs of up to 3X the performance. The 1TB model is the perfect data storage for gamers and content creators looking into high-capacity, high-performance storage.Model: M700-1TBCapacity: 1TBInterface: PCI-E Gen3 x4Form Factor: 2280 M.2Dimension: 22 x 80 x 3.5 mmOperating Voltage: DC 3.3VWeight(up to): 9gMax. Read: 2000MB/sMax. Write: 1650MB/sOperating Temperature: 0~70°COperation Systems: Windows/Linux/MacThe BIOSTAR M700 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD is will have an MSRP of $95 USD, availability varies per region. Learn more about the BIOSTAR M700 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD here