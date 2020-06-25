BIOSTAR Introduces P500 Portable SSD Series

BIOSTAR P500 Portable SSD Features

Specifications

Model: BIOSTAR P500

Capacity: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

M.2 Support: M.2 NVMe with M-Key and B-Key

Internal Interface: PCIe M.2 NVMe

External Interface: Standard USB 3.2 Gen2

RGB Lighting: Automatic Glowing RGB LED

USB Cable Type: USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to USB-A

Dimensions: 115 x 42 x 12.5mm

Weight: 100 grams

OS Support: Windows 10, Mac OSx 10.10

Packing: 1x P500 Portable SSD, 1x USB-A to USB-C cable (450mm), 1x USB-C to USB-C cable (450mm), User Guide