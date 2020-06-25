BIOSTAR Introduces P500 Portable SSD Series

BIOSTAR introduces the all-new P500 Portable SSD Series a fast, durable, stylish, and compact portable SSD featuring the high-speed 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C interface. The BIOSTAR P500 offers speeds of up to 1000MB/s read and 900MB/s write for swift data access and transfer via USB-C connectivity.
The BIOSTAR P500 features an aluminium casing that dissipates heat, protects from electrostatic charge, and provides structural rigidity to the portable SSD. It sports an RGB indicator light system with a unique smart switch that works by tilting the portable SSD. Tilting the P500 at a 45° angle or higher (vertical) will automatically turn off the RGB lighting and reactivates when laid flat (horizontal).
BIOSTAR P500 Portable SSD Features45-degree Smart ON/OFF Switch (ON/OFF the smart light bar)
Smart Dual Channel RGB LED indicator
SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps
Aluminium base with slim and sleek design Certification
USB Type-C interface with a reversible connector.
High-Speed NVMe Storage Solution
Specifications
Model: BIOSTAR P500
Capacity: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
M.2 Support: M.2 NVMe with M-Key and B-Key
Internal Interface: PCIe M.2 NVMe
External Interface: Standard USB 3.2 Gen2
RGB Lighting: Automatic Glowing RGB LED
USB Cable Type: USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to USB-A
Dimensions: 115 x 42 x 12.5mm
Weight: 100 grams
OS Support: Windows 10, Mac OSx 10.10
Packing: 1x P500 Portable SSD, 1x USB-A to USB-C cable (450mm), 1x USB-C to USB-C cable (450mm), User Guide
Model: BIOSTAR P500
Capacity: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
M.2 Support: M.2 NVMe with M-Key and B-Key
Internal Interface: PCIe M.2 NVMe
External Interface: Standard USB 3.2 Gen2
RGB Lighting: Automatic Glowing RGB LED
USB Cable Type: USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to USB-A
Dimensions: 115 x 42 x 12.5mm
Weight: 100 grams
OS Support: Windows 10, Mac OSx 10.10
Packing: 1x P500 Portable SSD, 1x USB-A to USB-C cable (450mm), 1x USB-C to USB-C cable (450mm), User Guide
Learn more about the BIOSTAR P500 Portable series SSD at BIOSTAR.com.tw