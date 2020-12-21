BIOSTAR Introduces RGB DDR4 GAMING X Series Memory

Press Release
BIOSTAR introduces the BIOSTAR RGB DDR4 GAMING X memory featuring an RGB lightbar and an aesthetic black heat spreader. The BIOSTAR RGB DDR4 GAMING X is clocked at DDR4-3200MHz, supported by Intel and AMD platforms. The RGB gaming memory supports RGB lighting customization with BIOSTAR RGB Sync software BIOSTARs proprietary RGB sync technology for their own motherboards. BIOSTAR did not mention support for other RGB sync technologies from other leading motherboard manufacturers like ASUS, GIGABYTE, ASRock, and MSI.
BIOSTAR RGB DDR4 GAMING X Specifications
Speeds: DDR4-3200MHz
Capacities: 8GB (1x8GB), 16GB (2x8GB)
RGB Lighting: Yes
Voltage: 1.35V
CAS Latency: 18-22-22-42
The BIOSTAR RGB DDR4 GAMING X DDR4-3200MHz memory series is available in a single-module kit and dual-channel kit. BIOSTAR did not reveal the dimensions of the memory module which is crucial in certain PC builds with limited space and DIMM height restrictions with the use of certain CPU coolers. No information regarding Intel XMP support as well. BIOSTAR did not reveal pricing information as of this writing.
