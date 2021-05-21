BIOSTAR Introduces TZ590-BTC DUO Mining Motherboard

BIOSTAR introduces the new TZ590-BTC DUO mining motherboard, designed to meet the needs of cryptocurrency miners with its eight PCIe 3.0 x1 slots. This BIOSTAR mining motherboard features an Intel Z590 chipset which supports the 10th and 11th generation Intel Core processors. It also comes with four DIMM slots that support 128GB of DDR4 memory which is rather unnecessary for mining builds thats recommended to only have 8GB to 16GB of memory unless used in other applications.
For Chia Mining, the BIOSTAR TZ590-BTC DUO comes with 10 SATA III ports and four M.2 slots for SSDs and HDDs. For Ethereum mining, the motherboard has 8x PCIe 3.0 x1 slots and a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot for mining graphics cards. The motherboards rear I/O comes with the basics including an HDMI port, VGA port, PS2 port, USB ports, and an Intel Gigabit LAN port.
BIOSTAR TZ590-BTC DUO Features
Supports 10th and 11th Generation Intel Core Processors
Intel Z590 chipset
Four DDR4 DIMM slots up to 128GB maximum capacity, 3200MHz(OC)
Eight PCIe 3.0 x1 slots for mining cards
Four M.2 (6Gb/s) slots for SSDs
Ten SATA III (6Gb/s) ports for HDDs/SSDs
HDMI and VGA output connectors
BIOSTAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the BIOSTAR website.