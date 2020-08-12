BIOSTAR Release UEFI BIOS Updates Unlocking AMD Smart Access Memory

RACING X570GT8:- https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=952#download



RACING X570GTA:- https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=963#download



RACING X570GT:- https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=957#download



RACING B550GTA:- https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=984#download



RACING B550GTQ:- https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=985#download



B550MH:- https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=987#download



A520MH:- https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=989#download



B550M-SILVER:- https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=1000#download

RACING X470GT8, RACING X470GTA, RACING X470GTQ, RACING X470GTN, X470MH, X470NH, RACING B450GT3, RACING B450GT, B450MX, B450MHC, B450MH and the B450NH

Step1. Enter BIOS



Step2. Go to Advanced



Step3. Select PCI Subsystem Settings



Step4. Enable Above 4G Decoding and Re-size BAR Support



Step5. Press F10to save settings and reboot