BIOSTAR Releases A10N-8800E V6.1 SoC Motherboard with Improved Heatsink

BIOSTAR A10N-8800E Ver 6.1 Features

AMD FX-8800P ProcessorSupports 2 DIMM of DDR4 2133MHz(OC) up to 32G maximum capacitySupports AMD Radeon™ R7 GraphicsSupports M.2 Key M 16Gb/s ConnectorSupports USB 3.1 Gen1 PortSupport for up to 4K Resolution via HDMISuper LAN Surge ProtectionThe BIOSTAR A10N-8800E Ver 6.1 SoC mini-ITX motherboard is expected to be priced about $85 USD. Learn more about the BIOSTAR A10N-8800E Ver 6.1 here