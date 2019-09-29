BIOSTAR Releases A10N-8800E V6.1 SoC Motherboard with Improved Heatsink

BIOSTAR releases A10N-8800E V6.1 SoC mini-ITX motherboard with an improved heatsink for improved thermal management to deliver enhanced performance stability. The BIOSTAR A10N-8800E is equipped with an AMD FX-8800P quad-core processor with Radeon R7 graphics. The larger heatsink delivers more efficient thermal management allowing higher performance from the APU, maintaining temperatures below 70°C. The BIOSTAR A10N-8800E is ideal for small-form-factor PCs and HTPCs for office use, home use, and light gaming.
This AMD Carrizo-based SoC motherboard maybe old generation but it packs an impressive set of features, supporting up to DDR4-2133MHz of up to 32GB capacity. It also comes with an M.2 16Gbps slot for M.2 solid-state drives, USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A ports for fast transfer speeds, and integrated HDMI port that supports up to 4K resolution. The BIOSTAR A10N-8800E with its built-in CPU and GPU offers quick and easily PC building solution with ensured compatibility.
BIOSTAR A10N-8800E Ver 6.1 FeaturesAMD FX-8800P Processor
Supports 2 DIMM of DDR4 2133MHz(OC) up to 32G maximum capacity
Supports AMD Radeon R7 Graphics
Supports M.2 Key M 16Gb/s Connector
Supports USB 3.1 Gen1 Port
Support for up to 4K Resolution via HDMI
Super LAN Surge Protection
The BIOSTAR A10N-8800E Ver 6.1 SoC mini-ITX motherboard is expected to be priced about $85 USD. Learn more about the BIOSTAR A10N-8800E Ver 6.1 here.