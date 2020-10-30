BIOSTAR TB360-BTC D+ Crypto Mining Motherboard Launched

BIOSTAR TB360-BTC D+ Specifications

CPU Support: 8th and 9th generation Intel Core processors

Memory: 1x DDR4 SO-DIMM, up to 16GB memory

Storage: 1x SATA III 6Gbps, 1x M.2 M Key 16Gbps

LAN: Realtek 1GbE

USB: 6x USB 2.0 (4x rear I/O, 2x front panel header)

Expansion Slots: 8x PCIe x16 slots

Rear I/O: 4x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, 1x LAN

Dimension: 48.5cm x 23.5cm (WxL) Special Form-Factor

The BIOSTAR TB360-BTC D+ mining motherboard also has an M.2 (M Key) 16Gbps slot that supports a wide range of M.2 SSDs. Designed for 24-hour operation, the motherboard comes with all essential protections including Super LAN Surge Protection, and uses 100% solid capacitors to deliver reliable performance. The motherboard has an HDMI video output port and a single 1GbE LAN port along with 2x USB 2.0 and a USB 2.0 header. It has 7x system fan connectors for cooling fans to keep your mining system cool.Learn more about the BIOSTAR TB360-BTC D+ mining motherboard at BIOSTAR.com