BIOSTAR Z590A-SILVER Motherboard Announced

BIOSTAR unveils the brand new Z590A-SILVER motherboard with Wi-Fi 6 and a black and silver color theme. The BIOSTAR Z590A-SILVER supports the 10th and 11th generation Intel Core processors with support for PCIe 4.0 x16 slot for graphics cards and PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot for PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs. The BIOSTAR Z590A-SILVER comes with a modest set of features including an enlarged VRM heatsink but comes with a tiny PCH heatsink compare to most Intel Z590 motherboards from other brands. Nevertheless, the BIOSTAR Z590A-SILVER is said to support up to DDR4-5000MHz memory in overclocked settings and up to 128GB memory capacity.
The BIOSTAR Z590A-SILVER motherboard features a 14 Digital Power Phase design which should be able to provide decent overclocking headroom. BIOSTAR fitted the motherboard for antennas, ready for a Wi-Fi 6 module. Unique to this motherboard is its rear I/O ports that include HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI video output ports, offering a wide range of support from legacy displays to current display options in the market.
BIOSTAR Z590A-SILVER Features
- Supports 10th/11th Generation Intel Core Processors
- Intel Z590 single chip architecture
- Supports 4-DIMM DDR4- 2133/ 2400/ 2666/ 2800/ 2933 3200/ 3600(OC)/ 3733(OC)/ 3800(OC)/ 3866(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4133(OC)/ 4266(OC)/ 4333(OC)/ 5000+(OC) up to 128 GB Memory
- Supports PCIe 4.0
- Supports PCIe M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s)
- Supports Intel Optane Technology
- Supports HDMI 2.0
- Supports 2.5 GbE LAN
- Supports USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type C
- Supports WiFi 6 module (No WiFi 6 card included)
BIOSTAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Z590A-SILVER motherboard at BIOSTAR.