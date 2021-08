BIOSTAR Z590A-SILVER Motherboard Announced

BIOSTAR Z590A-SILVER Features- Supports 10th/11th Generation Intel Core Processors- Intel Z590 single chip architecture- Supports 4-DIMM DDR4- 2133/ 2400/ 2666/ 2800/ 2933 3200/ 3600(OC)/ 3733(OC)/ 3800(OC)/ 3866(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4133(OC)/ 4266(OC)/ 4333(OC)/ 5000+(OC) up to 128 GB Memory- Supports PCIe 4.0- Supports PCIe M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s)- Supports Intel Optane Technology- Supports HDMI 2.0- Supports 2.5 GbE LAN- Supports USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type C- Supports WiFi 6 module (No WiFi 6 card included)BIOSTAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Z590A-SILVER motherboard at BIOSTAR