BitFenix Introduces Alchemy 3.0 ARGB GPU Bracket
BitFenix introduces the Alchemy 3.0 ARGB GPU Bracket, an acrylic GPU bracket with addressable RGB lighting supporting graphics cards of up to 7.5 kilograms and height of 80 to 120mm. The BitFenix Alchemy 3.0 ARGB GPU Bracket comes with 18 mounting holes that enable it to support all sizes of graphics cards. It comes with three extension holders 45mm, 80mm, and 120mm. The extension holders allow the builders to customize the support strength to the graphics card.
The BitFenix Alchemy 3.0 ARGB GPU Bracket comes with addressable RGB lighting that supports all major motherboard sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion and others. It can also be daisy chained with other BitFenix ARGB accessories including the BitFenix Spectre ARGB fans.
Specifications
Maximum Weight Support: 7.5kg
Cable Length: 700mm
RGB Pin Header: 5V 3-pin
Dimensions: 280X45X10.2mm (11 x 9.6x 0.4 inch)
No information on pricing and availability. Learn more about the BitFenix Alchemy 3.0 ARGB GPU Bracket here.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« ASUS Introduces Radeon RX 5500 XT Strix and Dual EVO Cards · BitFenix Introduces Alchemy 3.0 ARGB GPU Bracket · Tech Round Up 15-12-2019 »