BitFenix Introduces DAWN TG Chassis

BitFenix DAWN TG Features

Unique aesthetics with magnificent illumination through ultra-clear glassThree tempered glass panels with automotive window security filmsCompatible with ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, ASRock Polychrome RGB SyncTransformable PCI E module for vertical GPU supportCable management cabinet with 280mm cable management space behind the motherboard trayAdvanced and clean InteriorRemovable dust filters with both mesh and top magnetic covers1x 120mm A-RGB fan pre-installed at the rear2x 120mm Black fans pre-installed at the front3 Pin / 4 Pin ARGB/RGB Built-in controllerUSB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1, USB 3.0 x 2The BitFenix DAWN TG Chassis is now available at Overclockers UK for £99.95.