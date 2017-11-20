BitFenix Introduces DAWN TG Chassis

BitFenix introduces the new DAWN TG midi-tower chassis featuring security films from the automotive industry on its three tempered glass panels. The BitFenix DAWN TGs automotive-grade security film provides a strong and protective barrier for the tempered glass in the event of an accident which is quite common with tempered glass cases. The DAWN TG chassis sports addressable RGB lighting coming from the pre-installed BitFenix Spectre ARGB fans thats compatible with popular motherboard RGB lighting software including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion and others. The case also comes with its built-in ARGB controller with a convenient and accessible ARGB switch located on the front panel I/O along with with a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port.
The BitFenix DAWN TG chassis supports up to an extended ATX motherboard. To support high-performance components, the DAWN TG chassis supports up to 7 120mm cooling fans to deliver superb cooling. The chassis supports graphics cards of up to 380mm in length, standard ATX power supplies of up to 220mm in length, and CPU coolers of up to 165mm in height. The chassis features a cable management tray behind the motherboard panel to store and hide cables for a clean build. The DAWN TG also features a transformable PCIe module to support both horizontal and vertical GPU mounting. Lastly, the case comes with removable dust filters for easy cleaning and maintenance.
BitFenix DAWN TG FeaturesUnique aesthetics with magnificent illumination through ultra-clear glass
Three tempered glass panels with automotive window security films
Compatible with ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync
Transformable PCI E module for vertical GPU support
Cable management cabinet with 280mm cable management space behind the motherboard tray
Advanced and clean Interior
Removable dust filters with both mesh and top magnetic covers
1x 120mm A-RGB fan pre-installed at the rear
2x 120mm Black fans pre-installed at the front
3 Pin / 4 Pin ARGB/RGB Built-in controller
USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1, USB 3.0 x 2
Pricing and Availability
The BitFenix DAWN TG Chassis is now available at Overclockers UK for £99.95.