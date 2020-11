BitFenix Presents Nova Mesh SE TG Cases

The BitFenix Nova Mesh SE TG comes in four colour options – Black, White, Black Body with Red Mesh, and White Body with Purple Mesh.The Nova Mesh SE TG case comes with four Spectre ARGB 120mm cooling fans that deliver superb cooling and vibrant RGB lighting out-of-the-box. The case’s ARGB components are designed to support ARGB control via the built-in ARGB controller or via motherboard ARGB control software such as ASUS Aura Sync , MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion , and ASRock Polychrome RGB.The Nova Mesh SE TG is packed with high-density mesh that works as dust filters and air purifiers. These filters can be easily removed for cleaning and maintenance.The Nova Mesh SE TG’s organized interior layout allows it to support high-end components including PSUs of up to 200mm in length, graphics cards of up to 315mm in length, and CPU air coolers of up to 154mm tall. The chassis also has 23mm of backspace for cable management.BitFenix did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the BitFenix Nova Mesh SE TG chassis at BitFenix.com