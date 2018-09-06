Press Release
BitFenix presents the Nova Mesh SE (Special Edition) TG Series cases featuring a clean mesh design with four pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans, a built-in 6+6 ARGB controller, and unique colour options. The BitFenix Nova Mesh SE TG has a well-balanced design with its organized interior layout and sleek exterior with a 4mm-thick tempered glass side panel. It has a user-friendly installation with its removable high-density mesh dust filter and airflow-optimized dual-chamber design.
Your Colour, Your Style
The BitFenix Nova Mesh SE TG comes in four colour options Black, White, Black Body with Red Mesh, and White Body with Purple Mesh.
Superb Cooling with ARGB Lighting
The Nova Mesh SE TG case comes with four Spectre ARGB 120mm cooling fans that deliver superb cooling and vibrant RGB lighting out-of-the-box. The cases ARGB components are designed to support ARGB control via the built-in ARGB controller or via motherboard ARGB control software such as ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome RGB.
High-Density Mesh
The Nova Mesh SE TG is packed with high-density mesh that works as dust filters and air purifiers. These filters can be easily removed for cleaning and maintenance.
Spacious Interior for Components and Cable Management
The Nova Mesh SE TGs organized interior layout allows it to support high-end components including PSUs of up to 200mm in length, graphics cards of up to 315mm in length, and CPU air coolers of up to 154mm tall. The chassis also has 23mm of backspace for cable management.
BitFenix did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the BitFenix Nova Mesh SE TG chassis at BitFenix.com
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« ASRock Launches Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Featuring Taichi, Phantom Gaming, and Challenger Models · BitFenix Presents Nova Mesh SE TG Cases