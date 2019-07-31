BitFenix Prodigy M 2020 and Prodigy M 2020 ARGB Launched

BitFenix introduces the Prodigy M 2022 and Prodigy M 2022 ARGB micro-ATX cases featuring an updated and modernized design on one of brands most iconic gaming cases. The two cases have identical structures and layouts except for the ARGB elements added into the Prodigy M 2022 ARGB model. The BitFenix Prodigy M 2022 ARGB comes with three pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans, 300mm ARGB LED strips, and an ARGB & Fan controller with a remote. Both cases have a modernized front I/O sporting two USB 3.0 ports and a Type-C port.
The BitFenix Prodigy M 2022 and Prodigy M 2022 ARGB cases are designed to support the latest high-end components such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards which are long and massive. The new Prodigy M cases feature a smart layout design to be able to support large components and come fitted with 4mm tempered glass panels on the top and sides. It has modular brackets that allow the PSU and HDDs to be mounted in different locations. Furthermore, the new Prodigy M 2022 cases support both horizontal and vertical GPU mounting orientations. It also features an improved handle design making it more durable than the original BitFenix Prodigy chassis.
Strengthened Handles and Durable Matte Coating
The new BitFenix Prodigy M 2022 uses 1mm thick metal to enhance overall chassis rigidity and comes with strengthened handles. The cases also come with a new matte coating for brighter whites and darker blacks.
Horizontal or Vertical GPU Mounting
Gone is the front ODD bay and in comes the vertical graphics card mounting option with the help of a riser cable (not included with chassis). The BitFenix Prodigy M 2022 supports GPUs of up to 339mm on either orientation. When using the vertical GPU mounting orientation, the top can accommodate up to a 280mm radiator for liquid cooling.
High-Airflow 6010 Fan
Both the BitFenix Prodigy M 2022 and BitFenix Prodigy M 2022 ARGB comes with a pre-installed 6010 60mm high-performance fan which can be mounted in two different locations to deliver direct airflow to the graphics card according to the GPU mounting orientation.
Specifications
Pricing and Availability
The BitFenix Prodigy M 2022 and BitFenix Prodigy M 2022 ARGB are available in black and white colours, now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for £85.99 and £104.99, respectively.
Product Links:
BitFenix Prodigy M 2022 (White and Black)
BitFenix Prodigy M 2022 ARGB (White and Black)