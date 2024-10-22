Biwin Black Opal DW100 DDR5 Memory For Next-Gen Intel Z890 and AMD X870 Platforms

The latest Biwin UDIMMs deliver cutting-edge speeds up to 8800 MT/s on the Intel Z890 platform and up to 8400 MT/s on the AMD X870 platform. Engineered to meet the demands of next-generation computing, these modules ensure that users experience unparalleled performance for gaming, professional applications, and intensive data processing.
Extreme Memory Speed up to DDR5-8800 CL44 and DDR5-8400 CL40
Biwin introduces its cutting-edge DDR5 UDIMMs at DDR5-8800 CL44 on the Intel Z890 platform and DDR5-8400 CL40 on the AMD X870 platform. These modules ensure ultra-fast data transfers, reduce latency and offer optimal compatibility with next-gen motherboards- theyre designed and built for users and professionals handling intensive workloads, such as 3D rendering, video editing, and high-end gaming.
Advanced 10-Layer PCB, Unmatched Overclocking Performance
Biwin UDIMMs with superior overclocking performance feature an enhanced 10-layer PCB construction. This innovative design effectively reduces electromagnetic interference for signal integrity and minimal system noise, while significantly enhancing overall power stability. By mitigating the risks of power fluctuations, these memory modules provide a solid platform for reliable, high-level overclocking. Whether handling complex workloads or pushing the limits of performance, users can count on Biwin UDIMMs to deliver exceptional efficiency and stability across even the most demanding applications.
Redefining Reliability with Biwin OC Lab Expertise
Developed in collaboration with Biwin OC Lab, our latest UDIMMs integrate advanced manufacturing techniques to ensure reliability and sustained performance. Built for exceptional speed, impressive overclocking potential and maximum durability, these UDIMMs set the new standard in high-speed memory solutions.
Availability
The Biwin Black Opal DW100 DDR5 Memory in 8400 MT/s and 8800 MT/s will be available in Q4 at prices in line with the high-end memory market.