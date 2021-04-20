Predator Apollo Gaming Memory

With a powerful cyberpunk-inspired design to match the power of its performance, the new Predator Apollo memory module series offers speed, style, and special lighting. Its ultra-high frequency, ultra-low timing, and overclocking capabilities will satisfy even the most speed-thirsty gamers. The Predator Apollo series feature RGB lighting that synchronizes with most mainstream motherboard software to allow eight eye-catching independent lighting areas, 16 million RGB colour values, and 10+ light effects.Built with the best components, the Predator Apollo memory modules come with an impressive 10-layer PCB, aluminium heatsink, 15μm gold-plated contacts, and the highest quality B-dies to ensure top-level performance. With Apollo as part of their gear (incorporating Intel XMP 2.0), gamers can now jump to overclocking with one click.To complement the Predator Apollo series, a range of Predator Talos memory modules are built with an 8-layer PCB, ultra-low timing, and high-efficiency zinc-alloy heatsink to guarantee better performance, higher endurance, and an extremely satisfying experience for users.The new Predator GM3500 NVMe SSD delivers faster load times for games, applications, and movies. Its lighter than regular drives and better able to withstand movement and drops. It also uses less energy, allowing computers to run cooler. This high-performance Predator GM3500 model is PCIe Gen 3x4, NVMe 1.3 compliant with 3400/3000 MB/s read-write speeds while the Advanced LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check) on-board improves performance using powerful error-correcting code algorithms. More customers now realize the benefits of solid-state drives and want to upgrade their current desktop and laptop systems. Predator-branded SSDs bring them the speed (and capacity) they need to make their work run faster and their gameplay stress-free.With the rapid growth in the gaming and esports industry, the Predator high-end storage and memory product lines will expand, providing consumers with even more options to upgrade.