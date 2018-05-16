Warcraft III: Reforged Features

Warcraft III: Reforged Cinematic Trailer

Gameplay Trailer

Warcraft III: Reforged Recommended PC Specifications

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 or better,

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280X or better

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 30GB of space Operating System: Windows 10 64-bitProcessor: Intel Core i5-6400 or better, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or betterGraphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280X or betterMemory: 8GB RAMStorage: 30GB of space

Warcraft III: Reforged brings the original game into the modern era with fully overhauled characters, structures, environments, animations, and graphical effects.Players will be able to do battle with anyone who plays Warcraft III, regardless of whether theyre playing the original or Reforged.Warcraft IIIs audio has been remastered and improved for Reforged, including the games original voice-over recordings.Reforged features an all-new World Editor designed to empower the games longstanding creator community to reach new heights, with hundreds of new triggers, LUA scripting support, new tools for importing models, and more enhancements planned for the future.Players will enjoy the full suite of Battle.net features to bolster their Warcraft III experience, including text and voice chat, groups, and seamless installation and patching.