Blizzard Entertainments Warcraft III: Reforged is now live, a thorough reimagined real-time strategy game that combines the original Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and its award-winning expansion, The Frozen Throne. Blizzard did a top-to-bottom overhaul from the graphics to the sound along with updated social and matchmaking features. It also features a revamped World Editor to power the communitys creators.
Warcraft III: Reforged FeaturesComplete Graphical Overhaul:
Warcraft III: Reforged brings the original game into the modern era with fully overhauled characters, structures, environments, animations, and graphical effects.
Multiplayer Between Versions:
Players will be able to do battle with anyone who plays Warcraft III, regardless of whether theyre playing the original or Reforged.
Higher-Fidelity Audio:
Warcraft IIIs audio has been remastered and improved for Reforged, including the games original voice-over recordings.
Rebuilt World Editor:
Reforged features an all-new World Editor designed to empower the games longstanding creator community to reach new heights, with hundreds of new triggers, LUA scripting support, new tools for importing models, and more enhancements planned for the future.
Full Battle.net Implementation:
Players will enjoy the full suite of Battle.net features to bolster their Warcraft III experience, including text and voice chat, groups, and seamless installation and patching.
Warcraft III: Reforged Cinematic Trailer
Gameplay Trailer
Warcraft III: Reforged is now available at the Blizzard Shop, standard edition for $29.99, Spoils of War Edition for $39.99.
Warcraft III: Reforged Recommended PC Specifications
Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 or better, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or better
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280X or better
Memory: 8GB RAM
Storage: 30GB of space
Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 or better, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or better
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280X or better
Memory: 8GB RAM
Storage: 30GB of space
Source: Blizzard.com