29.01.2020


Blizzard Entertainments Warcraft III: Reforged is now live, a thorough reimagined real-time strategy game that combines the original Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and its award-winning expansion, The Frozen Throne. Blizzard did a top-to-bottom overhaul from the graphics to the sound along with updated social and matchmaking features. It also features a revamped World Editor to power the communitys creators.

Warcraft III: Reforged Features

Complete Graphical Overhaul:
Warcraft III: Reforged brings the original game into the modern era with fully overhauled characters, structures, environments, animations, and graphical effects.
Multiplayer Between Versions:
Players will be able to do battle with anyone who plays Warcraft III, regardless of whether theyre playing the original or Reforged.
Higher-Fidelity Audio:
Warcraft IIIs audio has been remastered and improved for Reforged, including the games original voice-over recordings.
Rebuilt World Editor:
Reforged features an all-new World Editor designed to empower the games longstanding creator community to reach new heights, with hundreds of new triggers, LUA scripting support, new tools for importing models, and more enhancements planned for the future.
Full Battle.net Implementation:
Players will enjoy the full suite of Battle.net features to bolster their Warcraft III experience, including text and voice chat, groups, and seamless installation and patching.

Warcraft III: Reforged Cinematic Trailer



Gameplay Trailer



Warcraft III: Reforged is now available at the Blizzard Shop, standard edition for $29.99, Spoils of War Edition for $39.99.

Warcraft III: Reforged Recommended PC Specifications
Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 or better, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or better
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280X or better
Memory: 8GB RAM
Storage: 30GB of space


Source: Blizzard.com

